Precinct Properties chief executive Scott Pritchard sells $1.5m of bonus shares

Scott Pritchard, Precinct Properties chief executive, and staff, completed the huge Commercial Bay office and retail development on the Auckland waterfront mid last year.

Precinct Properties chief executive Scott Pritchard has sold $1.57 million of shares which were issued to him in a bonus scheme.

Precinct posted a notice today about the sales on the NZX. Two other senior executives, deputy chief executive George Crawford and chief financial officer Richard Hilder, also received bonus shares and have sold some of them.

The shares were part of a long-term incentive scheme for the senior executives of Precinct. The scheme was run by the manager of Precinct, AMP Haumi Management (AHML), a joint venture between AMP Capital and Haumi, owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The management company had been running Precinct and employing its staff since 2010 until three weeks ago when Precinct announced it had bought out the management contract for $215m. Staff would be employed directly by Precinct.

The notices to the NZX show Pritchard sold $1.57m of Precinct shares from April 13 to April 20 inclusive. He sold just over 956,000 shares at an average price of about $1.64.

They were on market sales of shares he earned in a long term incentive scheme from 2018-2020. The allocation of shares to Pritchard was triggered by the internalisation of the management contract, the notice said.

Crawford sold just over 268,000 shares for close to $443,000, and Hilder sold just over 91,300 shares for just over $150,800.