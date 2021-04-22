Electricity Authority clears Meridian and Contact of trading standards breach

The electricity market authority has suggested resetting spot prices for an “undesirable trading situation” in 2019 but decided market conduct rules weren’t broken.

Meridian Energy won’t face any punitive sanction for wasting water it could have used to generate electricity in 2019 after the Electricity Authority cleared both it and Contact of breaching trading standards rules.

A Meridian spokeswoman said it supported the Electricity Authority’s decision to discontinue its trading standards investigation.

“We believe that is the correct decision in the light of the information we presented to the authority during its investigation of this matter,” she said.

Seven independent electricity retailers brought a complaint in December 2019 alleging that both Meridian and Contact Energy had unnecessarily spilled water they could have used for generation during a period of high hydro inflows that month, resulting in spot market prices being higher than they should have been.

The authority agreed last December that an “undesirable trading situation” had occurred over a period of about three weeks and in March suggested resetting spot market prices over the period by a nominal sum of almost $80 million.

Electricity Authority chief executive James Stevenson-Wallace told Stuff in March that Meridian was withholding generation from its hydro scheme on the Waikiti River to avoid power cables between the South and North islands reaching capacity and “they did that to stop South Island prices reducing”.

“That was right at the front and centre of the confluence of factors that came together. There were multiple issues that we outlined – that was one of them,” he said.

But the authority has now cleared both Meridian and Contact of breaching its “high standard of trading conduct” rules in an investigation it carried out through a separate regulatory process, meaning neither with face any punitive sanctions over the UTS.

Stevenson-Wallace said in a statement that Meridian and Contact’s conduct during the period was “sheltered by safe harbour provisions”.

“The investigator concluded Meridian and Contact did not breach the high standard of trading conduct because available capacity was offered, offers were made and revised in a timely manner, and one of the set of conditions of the safe harbour rule was met.

“Specifically, both generators demonstrated consistent offers in periods where they were pivotal with offers in periods where they were not,” he said.

Meridian chief executive Neal Barclay and then Electricity Authority strategy manager James Tipping discuss action to correct the "undesirable trading situation" in 2019.

Stevenson-Wallace has been previously unable to provide an assurance that the proposed reset of the spot market prices it has proposed would prevent companies from profiting from activities the authority had determined to be undesirable, or that all electricity consumers who might have been impacted by the UTS would be fully compensated.

“The proposed ‘actions to correct’ seek to reduce $80m out of the system and it is a fair question to ask how does that impact on households,” he said in March.

The authority is currently reviewing its trading standards rules.

“The authority considers a lack of clarity in how the rules are structured presents interpretation issues and challenges for how the standards are applied in practice,” it said in its statement.

“The authority considers the proposed new rules will help address the acknowledged problems with the current ‘safe harbour’ provisions, including that the provisions are difficult to apply in practice and may shelter and facilitate behaviour inconsistent with a high standard of trading conduct,” it said.

The UTS occurred less than two months after Energy Minister Megan Woods released her response to the Electricity Price Review which she said would level the electricity playing field for consumers and create “greater transparency over the big power companies”.

Woods told Stuff last week during an interview in which she played down the likelihood of major structural reforms to the industry that it would “not be particularly useful” for her to examine whether she felt let down by Meridian, saying there were “processes in place” run by the Electricity Authority.

“The fact that there has been an undesirable trading situation that has been called by the EA shows this is something that was being policed by the regulator,” she said.

“Do I think that it is the right thing to do to be spilling water so you can keep the rates of electricity higher?

“That doesn’t benefit anyone,” she said.