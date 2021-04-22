Deposits of up to $100,000 guaranteed under new scheme

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says a new deposit guarantee scheme will bring New Zealand into line with other countries.

The Government is bringing in a scheme to protect deposits of up to $100,000 in banks and financial institutions should they fail.

The deposit protection limit is double the initial proposal of up to $50,000 following consultation after the plan was first mooted two years ago. The scheme will fully protect 93 per cent of depositors, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

The measures, finalised by Cabinet, are part of a review of the Reserve Bank Act and will help protect New Zealand’s financial system and wider economy from damage that could be caused by excessive risk taking by the deposit taking sector and any resulting failures of institutions, Robertson said.

“While New Zealand’s financial system is sound and well positioned to withstand the stress posed by Covid-19, these reforms ensure the Reserve Bank is better equipped to protect and promote financial stability in the future,” Robertson said.

READ MORE:

* Grant Roberston and the Budget of a lifetime

* Billion dollar cash jump indicates stockpiling by nervous households

* $50,000 bank deposit insurance planned for New Zealand



“Taken together, the recommendations will considerably strengthen New Zealand’s financial system safety net and contribute to a robust framework of protections for depositors. It also brings our protections into line with those in place overseas,” he said.

Many developed countries have bank deposit insurance schemes to ensure people don’t lose their savings if a bank or financial institution collapses.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Financial Markets Authority chief executive Rob Everett and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr deliver the findings of their joint review into the conduct and culture of banks in New Zealand.

The new measures mean individuals will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event of the failure of an institution.

Licensed deposit-taking institutions include banks, credit unions, building societies, and finance companies.

Robertson didn’t detail how the scheme will be funded. As part of earlier consultation, Treasury noted such schemes were normally funded by levies on banks.

The Bankers’ Association supported a risk-based approach to setting levies, where lower risk entities such as banks would pay lower levies because they were less likely to call on the scheme, said chief executive Roger Beaumont.

Banks were already facing higher costs as part of Reserve Bank moves to phase in higher minimum capital requirements to help them withstand financial shocks, he said.

Beaumont said it was important to work through how the new scheme would fit in with the Reserve Bank’s “open bank resolution policy” which enables a draw on deposits to help keep a bank afloat in the case of potential failure.

Robertson said the measures will improve regulation and supervision of deposit takers and strengthen New Zealand’s financial crisis framework.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Deposits of up to $100,000 will be protected under the new deposit guarantee scheme.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said reaching this stage was a significant milestone in strengthening the regulatory framework for all institutions that take deposits.

“The Reserve Bank is responsible for regulating deposit takers to help ensure their safety and soundness, in line with our mandate to promote the prosperity and wellbeing of New Zealanders,” Orr said.

“This new Act will broaden and clarify the scope of our role, which has evolved significantly since the Reserve Bank began prudentially regulating banks more than 30 years ago.”

The reforms provide new enforcement tools to help the Reserve Bank manage emerging issues, and an enhanced crisis management framework to effectively respond to any failures and minimise the impact on the financial system, the economy, and society, he said.

Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh said the Reserve Bank's prudential regulation of deposit takers was critical to promoting prosperity and wellbeing.

“Financial stability helps protect New Zealander's savings, reduces the risks of unemployment, and enables confident participation in the financial system,” she said.

Drafting of the legislation will now get underway, and the Bill is expected to be introduced to Parliament towards the end of the year. The scheme is expected to be in place in 2023.

The reforms will also include a new process for setting lending restrictions, such as loan-to-value ratios, Robertson said.

“This will give the Minister of Finance a role in determining which types of lending the Reserve Bank is able to directly restrict,” he said. “The Reserve Bank will then have full discretion to decide which instrument is best suited to use and how the restrictions are applied.”

Currently, the Reserve Bank has sole discretion over restricting bank lending.