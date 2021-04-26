Alsco officially opens $10m newly built premises at Richmond

Alsco group general manager Steve Barden with a new piece of machinery called a continuous batch washer at the company’s new premises in Richmond.

Alsco New Zealand has shown its commitment to the Nelson region by officially opening its recently built multimillion-dollar premises at Richmond.

The development included combining its Nelson and Motueka operations on the new site and group general manager Steve Barden, of Auckland, said the Alsco Richmond development represented an investment of more than $10 million by the textile retail supply company.

“Alsco is here for the long term in this region,” Barden said.

The company provides a range of products and services from commercial linen and uniforms to washroom hygiene products, managed first aid kits and defibrillators.

READ MORE:

* NZ's first inter-city EV truck is on the road

* Politicians cross busy road to get inside view of fast-growing Richmond

* Traffic jams drive call for NZTA action over SH6 around Richmond, near Nelson



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Group chief executive Mark Roberts, left, and Tasman District mayor Tim King cut a ribbon at the official opening of the new Alsco Richmond plant.

The cost of the development would have been higher if a land swap had not been part of the equation. Alsco had about 5000 square metres of land at Stoke, which it swapped with Coman Construction as part of a deal for the 8000 square metre site in Estuary Place at Richmond where the new plant was built.

Coman Construction also handled the building of what was now Alsco’s most carbon-efficient plant in Australasia, possibly even Asia-Pacific, Barden said.

Along with a burner fuelled by wood pellets – instead of coal – to provide steam, the Richmond premises had a large, new piece of machinery called a continuous batch washer that required less water than other machines. Instead of using about 18 litres of water per kilogram of washing, the continuous batch washer used about 5.4 litres.

The water from the final rise was re-used in the first wash, Barden said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Staff at the official opening of the Alsco Richmond plant.

Alsco Richmond employed about 60 people from across the region in the combined operation. “We haven’t reduced the headcount.”

Construction of the new plant was completed by the December deadline despite the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Alsco group general manager Steve Barden with the first response kit in the new Richmond plant. Alsco provides a range of products and services, from commercial linen and uniforms to washroom hygiene products, managed first aid kits and defibrillators.

Tasman mayor Tim King told the crowd at the official opening that it was always good to come to a constructive, positive event in the region.

“There’s nothing more constructive or positive than a large commercial build employing a lot of people,” King said. “It’s great to see this confidence shown in investing in the region.”

SUPPLIED Watch: Alsco explains how and why a heavy EV makes sense for New Zealand. Video first published in November 2019.

Alsco group chief executive Mark Roberts, who managed to take advantage of the recently opened trans-Tasman travel bubble and fly in from Australia for the event, cut the ribbon with King to officially open the plant.