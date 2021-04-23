First farming business to report M. bovis goes under

Aad and Wilma van Leeuwen's dairy company south of Timaru includes one of the world’s largest robotic dairy barns.

A dairying operation where Mycoplasma bovis was first identified has gone into receivership.

The Van Leeuwen Dairy Group in South Canterbury was the first place where M. bovis was detected in New Zealand in 2017. Later, it was found that the disease originated in Southland.

A company spokesman referred all comments to Auckland-based business advisors Calibre Partners, which was now in charge of the business.

The company was still profitable, he said.

Van Leeuwen Dairy Group was started by Aad and Wilma van Leeuwen, who arrived in New Zealand in the early 1990s and built a 600ha farm south of Timaru, installing robotic milking machines.

Eventually they added a number of satellite dairy and drystock farms. But in May last year the group put nine of its properties on the market to focus on the robotic dairy operation, billed once as the world's largest.

The van Leeuwens were mentioned in NBR's 2017 Rich List as having an estimated net worth of $60 million.

In 2020 they won a significant High Court victory to gain more compensation than they had been paid to help pay for professional consultancy, bank charges and assorted other costs.

Calibre partner Brendon Gibson said the business had 80 staff, was still majority owned by the van Leeuwens and was being sold as a going concern.

Its assets included 10 dairy platforms and four support blocks covering 8000ha and 10,000 cows.

Mycoplasma bovis does not infect humans and presents no food safety risk but it can cause a variety of illnesses in calves and cows that can be fatal.

In May 2018, government and industry bodies decided to aim for a world-first 10-year eradication programme. Infected cattle were culled and farmers were compensated.

By mid last year 250 properties had been infected with the disease, and all but four were clear of it.

Nearly 158,000 animals had been culled and $166m had been paid in compensation.