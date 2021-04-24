Wellington bus lockout to end after court grants injunction against NZ Bus

Wellington bus drivers picket the Kilbirnie depot during their 24 hour strike on Friday.

Wellington bus drivers may be back behind the wheel as soon as Sunday after their employer was ordered by the courts to lift a lockout.

The court-order has been hailed as a “victory for common sense” by Greater Wellington Regional Council’s chair.

But NZ Bus’ chief executive says it is far from the end of matters, with more disruption to services a real possibility.

At 4am on Friday, as tensions between NZ Bus and the Tramways Union over contract negotiations simmered over, the bus company’s employees went on strike.

The industrial action, which halted services on 26 of the capital’s bus routes, had been expected to last 24 hours.

But when NZ Bus announced that the striking staff would be stopped from accessing the Kilbirnie depot until they signed a collective agreement that union members had previously rejected, Tramways Union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan​ said the halt on services would continue indefinitely.

Believing the lockout was unlawful, the Tramways Union sought an urgent injunction from the Employment Court to reverse NZ Bus’ decision. The case was heard via a phone conference at 10.30am on Saturday.

The court found in favour of the union, forcing the bus company to allow the drivers to go back to work.

In his brief interim decision – a more fulsome one will be released later – Judge Bruce Corkill​ said the drivers had shown they had a case to argue the lockout was unlawful.

The impact of the lockout on the public also tipped the scales towards ending the lockout, the judge said.

Mediation between the drivers and NZ Bus was planned for the coming days, with the judge urging all parties to take part in good faith.

O’Sullivan described the court's decision was “just common sense really".

Great Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter​ echoed O’Sullivan’s assessment, describing the court decision as a victory for common sense

“This is the news that Wellingtonians, politicians, business owners and retailers needed to hear.”

The lockout threatened to put thousands of Wellingtonians in the lurch and harm the region's economy, he said.

The council wanted the living way to be the target for drivers and NZ Bus during negotiations, Ponter said.

Most commuters spoken to by Stuff reporters on Friday morning also said they supported the striking drivers.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said the decision had come as a “huge relief” to the drivers who had been locked out, but the conflict over the collective agreement was not resolved yet.

In a statement, NZ Bus’ chief executive officer Jay Zmijewski said it accepted the interim ruling to lift the lockout, but noted a more substantive hearing would be held about it in May.

The company was working to get bus services running again on Sunday, and would take part in mediation in good faith.

However, NZ Bus could not rule out “further industrial action” if significant progress was not made during mediation, he said.

NZ Bus had applied to adjourn the ERA proceedings.

Earlier this week Zmijewski​​ said the company had been left with “no option" but to issue the lockout notice “in response to the strike action, the disruption we have been experiencing, and the threat of further ‘surprise attack strikes’ by the union”.