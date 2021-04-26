Korean restaurant chain ordered to pay more than $100K after underpaying staff

A Korean restaurant chain in Auckland has been ordered to pay $101,663 in fines, compensation, outstanding wages and holiday pay after failing to pay two chefs for months of work.

The Employment Relations Authority found JNA Holdings failed to meet its legal obligations towards two employees, Hee Jung Ryu and Do Hyung Lim, while they worked for the company between November 2018 and September 2019.

Lim knew JNA director Sung Il Kim from a previous job and started working for the company as a chef in November 2018.

Ryu, Lim’s partner, was offered work as an apprentice chef in April 2019.

Both employees were provided with and signed written employment agreements which were signed by Kim on behalf of JNA.

Ewan Sargent/Stuff A Korean restaurant has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in lost and unpaid wages, compensation and penalties after failing to pay staff regularly for months. (file photo)

From the start, the record of hours worked by staff at JNA’s restaurants, which were unnamed in the authority’s determination, was patchy.

However, employees were generally paid on time.

That changed when Kim left New Zealand in mid-July 2019 and could not come back due to immigration issues.

From that time onwards, neither Ryu nor Lim were paid in full on a regular basis by JNA.

Ryu spoke with Kim a number of times while he was overseas about the irregular payments.

She also talked to Kim’s parents, who were involved in the business in his absence.

Various excuses were offered for the missed payments, Ryu said.

Ryu told Kim she would leave the company, explaining that she and Lim did not have money, their account was in the red, they had no power in their home and the situation had to be resolved.

The couple ended up having to give up their home and spend time sleeping on a friend’s couch.

Ryu finally left the position in late September and did not receive any final pay.

Authority member Nicola Craig found that Ryu was constructively dismissed by JNA.

Lim said he was suddenly told in September 2019 that the restaurant where he worked was no longer going to be operated by JNA.

This information was given to him by the previous owner of the business, who arrived in the restaurant one day and announced that he was going to take it over.

Lim was unable to work at the new business as his visa was linked with JNA and the business owner who took over was not prepared to offer Lim a rate sufficient for the visa requirements.

Craig determined that Lim was unjustifiably dismissed.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works.

While Kim did not participate in the authority’s hearing, Lim and Ryu were able to provide evidence of lost wages via bank statements and records they had kept themselves of the hours they worked.

Craig ordered JNA to pay Ryu $11,831 for lost wages, $10,000 as compensation, $6928 in wage arrears and $1702 in unpaid holiday pay.

The company was also ordered to pay Lim $15,249 for lost wages, $10,000 as compensation, $29,535 for wage arrears and $4973 for unpaid holiday pay.

JNA was also ordered to pay an $8000 fine for breaches to the Wage Protection Act.

The fine is to be split, with $2000 going to Ryu, $2000 to Lim and $4000 to the crown.

Finally, $3374 plus the $71.56 filing fee is to be paid to the couple for their legal costs.

Craig gave the couple leave to pursue Kim for the money as the key person involved in the case if his company did not pay.