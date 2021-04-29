Auckland noodle house owner's long recovery after suffering brain injury in assault

It has been three months since Sambok Vong was assaulted outside his restaurant, but his road to recovery will be a long one.

Sambok Vong moved to New Zealand from Cambodia 20 years ago and has been in the restaurant business for more than a decade.

But the unexpected incident in January changed everything for the father of two young children, who now despite facing a possible two-year road to complete recovery from brain trauma, has no choice but to prematurely return to work to keep his business afloat.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The owner of Satay Noodle House was assaulted in his restaurant in January, causing Vong to suffer a brain injury.

“I don’t want to lose my business, so I come back early in my recovery,” said Vong, who’s just re-opened Satay Noodle House, in Panmure, despite still suffering pain in his spine, numbness in his hands, and being unable to bend to pick up things.

“It’s very challenging, very difficult, [but] I come here by my heart, by my emotion, by my feeling, but my body, my health is behind,” said Vong.

He spent two weeks having treatment for post-traumatic amnesia at Auckland Hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation unit, where he slowly learned to walk again over the course of three weeks.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sambok Vong reopens Satay Noodle House, returning to work prematurely from his recovery from brain injury.

Vong was emotional as he recalled waking up in hospital with a swollen tongue, not having full control over his body movements and with no memory of what had happened to him. After a week in hospital, he was told he had a severe brain injury, which could take up to two years to fully heal.

For over three months, Vong’s Noodle House had to close during his initial recovery, as his wife struggled alone to look after their four-year-old daughter and eight-month-old son.

During that time, the family relied on income support from ACC and Work and Income, totalling around $650 dollars.

He said it was just enough to cover living costs, but not enough to sustain the ongoing rental costs for his restaurant, which had already suffered losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vong said he pays $2700 in rent each month for his restaurant, and despite being given a concession by his landlord to pay just $1000 each month for the time being, his debt was snowballing.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sambok Vong’s restaurant Satay Noodle House had to close for over three months during his initial recovery from a brain injury.

Vong said his health remained the biggest challenge to his work and livelihood.

“Challenge is my brain, my body, my health, maybe not allow me to perform ... ” he said, adding his physio had recommended he limits his work to four hours a day.

But, with the help of his support worker and occupational therapist, Vong said he was trying his best to run his noodle house at full capacity while being mindful of the limitations of his body.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Owner of Satay Noodle House Sambok Vong said he will try his best to keep his restaurant alive.

He said he was passionate about food and serving customers and wanted to stick to the positives.

“I’m still thinking, okay, I have positiv(ity), that’s why I come here. If not okay, I try until I die from here, I try my best,” he said.

Vong has set up a new menu and hopes more customers will come to try his most popular dish – Chicken Pad Thai.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated wounding and theft in connection with the assault on Vong. He is next due to appear in court on June 1.