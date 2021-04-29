'Solid bounce' in business confidence has ANZ rethinking assumptions

The opening of the trans-Tasman bubble may have trumped fears about a dampener on the housing market, ANZ believes.

Business confidence bounced back in April, according to ANZ, but the country’s biggest bank nevertheless tips unemployment to tick up above 5 per cent when Stats NZ reports next week.

“Overall, the robustness of the data is starting to challenge our view that the economy will go largely sideways this year,” the bank said.

ANZ said its headline measure of business confidence jumped 6 percentage points with only a net 2 per cent of firms expecting worse economic conditions ahead.

Notably, the poll results improved during the survey with those submitting their responses later in the month more optimistic than early samples.

ANZ said that might reflect a pick-up in confidence in the aftermath of the announcement of the trans-Tasman travel bubble, while confidence earlier in the month might have been sapped by the Government’s efforts to put the stoppers on house prices.

Businesses’ confidence in their own prospects also lifted 6 per cent, with a net 22 per cent positive, and there was a broad rise in employment, investment and export intentions.

ANZ said the “solid bounce” indicated firms were feeling pretty upbeat and that they did not expect recent housing market policy changes to dent broader economic activity.

“However, resource constraints mean willingness to grow, and the ability to actually do so, are not the same thing,” the bank said.

STUFF The Monitor looks at how individual parts of New Zealand's economy have rebounded since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Concerns that the Reserve Bank might be “overcooking things” might well gather some traction in the months ahead, especially with headline inflation expected to rise above 2 per cent, ANZ said.

Stats NZ is due to report the March quarter unemployment numbers on Wednesday.

ANZ’s best guess was that unemployment would come in at 5.1 per cent, up from 4.9 per cent in the final quarter last year, but it said the figure could be anywhere between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

While ANZ forecasts the number of people in employment will rise, it expects that to be offset by a rise in the proportion of people seeking work.

ASB economist Jane Turner is forecasting a small drop in unemployment to 4.8 per cent, with the number of people in employment holding steady.