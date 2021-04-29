Deputy PM 'deeply disappointed' to hear Māori health initiative labelled 'separatist'

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said he is “deeply disappointed” to hear Opposition Leader Judith Collins label the Government’s proposed Māori Health Authority a move towards a “separatist model”.

The Government plans to abolish the current District Health Boards and replace them with one big new health authority that would be overseen by the Ministry of Health. As part of the changes, a new Māori Health Authority would also be created.

National opposes the changes and Collins has said the Māori Health Authority is a move down a separatist model.

“I’m deeply disappointed that there are still attitudes in our political discourse that use words like separatism to describe what is in reality simply meeting the needs of a population, and giving everybody half a chance to succeed,” Robertson told an audience in Wellington on Thursday who had gathered to discuss the findings of a report on the Māori economy.

“I think that we need a much more mature conversation about that and we are going to force through that conversation because we are not backing off the importance of those kinds of initiatives, be it in health, or be it in any other part of society,” he said.

While the audience was gathered to talk about economic aspirations, profit and prosperity, Robertson said a well and healthy population was need to achieve that.

“We cannot do that unless we understand the importance of tino rangatiratanga, of ownership over the way in which resources get allocated,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Robertson said he rejected the separatist comments.

“I just think that reaction is based in times past and as a country we have moved beyond that,” he said.

He said the health system had not served Māori well, noting they were more than twice as likely as Pākehā to be affected by non-communicable diseases.