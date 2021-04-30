Home renovators beware – shipping delays may lead to paint supplies drying up

A paint shortage is possible if manufacturers can’t get enough products and materials across the wharves.

Home renovators beware – a shortage of paint could be looming as port snarl-ups and supply chain disruptions start to hit home.

The Paint Manufacturers Association, PaintMan, says difficulties bringing in imported stock and materials for manufacture, such as resins and additives, were beginning to bite.

“I know our suppliers are tearing their hair out trying to get the products in,” Donna Vincent, the association's secretariat, said.

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget in New Zealand that everything's going hunky dory here but the people who make our raw materials so we can make the products here are suffering overseas, so sometimes the products aren’t being made.

READ MORE:

* What the Suez Canal blockage can teach us about our vulnerable supply chains

* Builders have been stockpiling timber as they brace for supply shortage, builders' association says

* The Detail: What can be done to curb rising building costs?



”Other times, we just can't get shipments here, but that’s a national situation.”

Builders have been stockpiling timber in warehouses to ensure they have enough supply, while heat pump suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand. Even pet food has been hit by global supply issues.

New Zealand’s paint market is a mix of imports and New Zealand-made products, and it also had a small specialist paint export industry.

But commercial painters spoken to by Stuff had yet to feel any pain. Kevin Steel, a painter in Christchurch, said he’d had briefly difficulty getting one type of paint through a trade outlet but there were other brands.

Chris McKeen/Stuff 'Lumpy' supply chain - Ports of Auckland faces troubling times

However, shortages were “bound to happen” given the current difficulties at the ports, he said.

Another painter, Tony Richards in Wellington, said he’d heard of certain brands being in short supply.

“It hasn’t affected me but it may be affecting some contractors – I’m aware some ingredients not being available,” he said.

SUPPLIED Kevin Steel, pictured with his daughter and workmate Nicole, says he’s not had any trouble with paint supplies yet.

While manufacturers are having issues, shoppers may not see too many gaps on shelves at present.

Bunnings New Zealand said demand had “temporarily exceeded supply on a very small number of paint items at some stores” but there were plenty of alternatives and good stocks overall.

A Mitre 10 spokesperson was unable to find any evidence of a problem.

But a manager at an Auckland Guthrie Bowron store confirmed there had been disruptions in the paint supply chain for months.

He said it was not easily noticeable because retailers were re-distributing stock well.

“There are some particular brands that are really struggling to get the raw materials,” he said.

“It’s not just the raw materials, sometimes it's getting the paint pails to put them into.”

For retailers, it was “so far so good, but I reckon next year we’re really going to struggle.”

Consumers may also have to pay more for their paint in the near future.

Vincent said many suppliers were battling shipping costs that were five times higher than usual.

“I was talking to one supplier and he said it used to cost him US$400 to get a container shipped into New Zealand. Now it’s costing him US$2000.”