'Freak accident' at work robbed West Coast man of seeing his children grow up

The family of a West Coast man who died at work after being overcome with fumes says they have been given a “life-long sentence”.

Ryan Mead died two days after installing carpet in a Greymouth building using a strong organic solvent-based adhesive.

His employer, Coastwide Flooring Xtra, appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Thursday and was fined $60,000 and ordered to pay reparations of $105,000 to the Mead family for the March 5, 2019, incident.

Anna Mead said her husband was “extremely missed” by the whole family. He was only 37 and the couple had two children, now aged 5 and 8.

While the court process was over, their grief was still very raw.

“It's never going to be over for us. It’s a life-long sentence. It's been a very very hard two years. There is so much he is missing out on, seeing the children grow up,” she said.

Supplied Mead will miss out on “so much”, including seeing his children grow up, wife Anna Mead says.

Anna Mead said she did not want to comment on the court proceedings, and believed her husband’s death was a “freak accident”.

“He was so close to finishing that job. He was only two or three minutes from being done. He was such a hard worker and would have wanted to finish the job. He was very very loyal to the company,” she said.

Ryan Mead had worked as a carpet layer for 17 years and had used the products before.

However, the space was small with poor ventilation.

“He didn’t have much of a chance and, because he was working on his own, we don’t know how long he was lying there before he was found.”

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but died two days later.

The company had since implemented improvements like ensuring employees worked in pairs and used PPE, but that was “too late” for Mead.

He was a devoted father and husband and the couple had been together for 18 years, his wife said. They were due to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary a month after Mead’s death.

“There is so much I will never get out of my mind [like] seeing the kids’ faces. They miss their dad. We still have our days,” Anna Mead said.

Joanne Carroll/STUFF Coastwide Flooring Xtra appeared in court for failing to ensure the health and safety of its workers.

The case prompted WorkSafe to issue a strong warning that businesses should not rely on the experience of workers in the absence of proper risk identification and management.

WorkSafe’s South island investigations manager, Steve Kelly, said Mead’s employers had a “lax approach” to health and safety.

“The particular adhesive the worker was using was known to be a health hazard, but the company had not undertaken a risk assessment on its use.

“It had no safe system of work for working with the adhesive – particularly in relation to ventilation and the use of fans – and nor did it provide effective information, training and instruction for workers,” he said.

The company has been approached for comment.