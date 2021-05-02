Travel bubble generates 'wave of positivity', Robertson says

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the travel bubble with Australia has generated “a wave of positivity” and is boosting confidence.

Daily movements across the border data tracked by Stats NZ shows that in the first nine days of the bubble, which launched on April 19, New Zealand welcomed 30,936 arrivals, with 20,796 departures over the same period.

While a small number of people travelling to and from other countries are also included in these figures, the majority were those travelling quarantine-free between New Zealand and Australia.

“There’s a wave of positivity here,” Robertson told a Fitch Ratings webinar on the outlook for New Zealand's economy, which took place on Wednesday. “We’ve got Australians arriving in New Zealand as tourists, which is terrific. It will have a meaningful impact on sentiment.”

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman fizzer? Sluggish start for Tasman bubble tourism

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Auckland Airport expecting 1000 per cent increase in Tasman flights

* 'Guessing in the dark': Tourist operators face uncertainty over travel bubble



Robertson said there were “good solid bookings through the middle of the year” with Australians travelling here for our ski season.

While that was good, it’s not the overall panacea for our tourism industry, he said.

“A vast majority of our tourists don’t come from Australia, and so we are going to have to continue to deal with that gap because we’re not expecting a broad range of international tourists until next year,” Robertson said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the trans-Tasman bubble will have a meaningful impact on sentiment.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said the trans-Tasman volume was promising but a long way below normal traffic movements. Over the same nine days in 2019, there were 177,000 arrivals into New Zealand and 191,000 departures, he noted.

Still, Robertson said it’s definitely good for confidence that people can see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“A combination of the vaccine rollout and the travel bubble is really helpful for business confidence generally,” he said.

Robertson said he was awaiting with interest the release of first-quarter unemployment data, due out on Wednesday.

“Overall when I look at job ads and hiring intentions, it’s still very, very strong,” he said.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.9 per cent in the three months to the end of December, from 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter.