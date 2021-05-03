Athleisure giant JD Sports plans to open its first NZ store in Sylivia Park mall soon

British retail giant JD Sports will open its first New Zealand store in Auckland’s Sylvia Park mall in the middle of the year, mall owner Kiwi Property says.

The athleisure retailer has 850 stores around the world, including 30 in Australia.

JD Group, which includes JD Sports, reported sales of £6.11 billion (NZ$11.7b) last year.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said the arrival of JD Sports was “epic news” for consumers.

READ MORE:

* In dark day for UK retailing, 242-year-old Debenhams to shut

* Lines and busy car parks as Kiwis partake in Black Friday sales

* Sylvia Park bets on the strength of the middle class as it expands with the Galleria

* Sylvia Park's $277 million The Galleria to open next month

* Sylvia Park expansion leads to hints of new international retailers



“JD Sports is a high energy and highly theatrical retail environment, and it will be hugely welcomed by consumers.”

Supplied Kiwi Property has announced JD Sports will open its first New Zealand store in Sylvia Park, Auckland.

JD Sport targeted younger consumers but still had a wide appeal, he said.

The company specialised in sports and street shoes, he said.

While many local sports retailers were predominantly functional, JD Sports was more fashion focused.

“These kinds of products have a bit of a cult following. We’ve seen people lining outside these stores waiting to get in for these limited release sneakers. That’s the kind of market JD Sports taps into.”

Wilkinson said it was a coup for Kiwi Property to secure JD Sports for the Sylvia Park mall.

“It is also an exciting move for New Zealand because it symbolises another brand that is coming and no doubt they will put more stores in other parts of the country.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson says JD Sports had developed a massive following overseas.

Wilkinson expected mall owners to be looking for other brands to bring in and tap into strong retail spending the moment.

Kiwi Property asset general manager Linda Trainer said the company was thrilled to have secured New Zealand’s first JD Sports store.

JD Sports spokesperson said customers had regularly asked when the company would open in New Zealand.