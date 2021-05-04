Discontinued Pods going for up to $300 on Trade Me

Production might have stopped but fans of Pods can hit Trade Me to get their fix, for a price.

There are now more than 42 listings on the auction website for the discontinued chocolate wafer treats, with prices ranging from $3.50 to $300.

Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester said there had been a marked increase in people searching the auction site for Pods.

“In the last seven days, we’ve seen 3582 searches for Pods. That’s up 35 per cent on the week prior as eager Kiwis tried to get their hands on the little choccy morsels.”

The Snickers flavoured Pods were the most sought after, she said.

Screenshot Fans of discontinued Pods can find the confectionery on Trade Me.

The online auction site may be the only place for Pods fans to get their hands on the treat.

Pods are no longer available online at Countdown, Pak ‘n Save or New World.

In late April Mars New Zealand, the makers of Pods, confirmed it would discontinue Pods.

In a statement to TVNZ, Mars New Zealand general manager Peter Simmons said the company regularly reviewed its product offerings on a country-by-country basis.

“Due to changes in our manufacturing capability, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue Pods in New Zealand,” he said.

“We don’t make these decisions lightly, and when we do, we always try to balance the expectations of our customers with the needs of our business.”

Simmons said the company recognised that some people would be disappointed by the change.

The news prompted the creation of an online petition to reverse the company’s decision. More than 6580 people have now signed it.

Over the last 15 years, confectionery fans have witnessed the end of a number of well known treats.

In 2009, Cadbury, the owner of Pascalls, announced it would no longer produce Snifters, Tangy Fruits or Sparkles.

A lack of consumer demand was the reason given for the axing of Snifters, but thousands signed online petitions, joined “Save the Snifter” groups and picketed the company's Dunedin factory.

However, the consumer outrage failed to bring back the original Snifter.

When news broke that the company was no longer going to be making the sweets, 20 bags of Snifters sold for $170 on Trade Me and 12 pots of Tangy fruits for $100, Silvester said.

In 2018 a block of Cadbury Caramilk sold for $50 and last year the last box of McDonald’s Georgie Pies had 60,000 views before selling for $5160, she said.