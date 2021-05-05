'A lot of money': Nido building investors left $23m out of pocket

Over 200 investors in the premises of the collapsed super-store Nido may be left $23.4 million out of pocket after the site's mortgagee sale.

Billed as potentially the largest retail store in the country, the 27,000 square metre furniture store opened in May last year, only to go into receivership six months later and close in March.

Nido’s $59m purpose-built building and land in west Auckland has now been sold in a mortgagee sale to an unknown investor for $46.3 million.

But after repaying a mezzanine lender, the sale has left the vendors, a property syndicate of 229 small investors, with less than a third of the near-$35m they sank into it.

One elderly owner told Stuff said he knew his investment was high risk and accepted the consequences.

Another, a retired farmer who requested he not be identified, said he had invested $1m and felt sorrier for his partner who had invested all her savings.

“It’s a lot of money ... I’ll be 80 next birthday,” he said “But we won’t starve.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Vinod Kumar discusses his vision for his Nido homeware and furniture store in 2019.

The investor felt he had been given enough information and felt some sympathy for Kumar’s timing.

As a new business, he thought it was unlikely Nido had access to wage subsidies.

“He couldn't get any compensation because he did not have any record of the year before... He didn’t really have a chance.”

The company which managed the syndicate, Maat Group, said it was "a hugely disappointing result” and it blamed Nido founder Vinod Kumar, who was the sole director of both the store and its construction company.

Everyone in the syndicate had believed strongly in the Nido concept but ultimately Kumar had failed to deliver "on time and on budget as projected,” chief executive Neil Tuffin said.

Despite "numerous assurances" that he would obtain extra capital to complete the building and recapitalise Nido, Kumar had failed to do so.

The original construction budget was $37.8m but new estimates are closer to $46m.

Kumar has been approached for comment.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Receivers were unable to find a buyer for Nido and the store closed in March, axing 60 jobs.

Construction of the Nido building was originally intended to be finished by September 2019, but it was dogged by defects and delays, and finally Covid-19.

As a result, the building was incomplete when the store opened last May, straight after Level 4 lockdown.

Vijay Holdings went into liquidation in November last year, with Nido’s trading company, Magson’s Hardware, being placed into receivership a month later.

Its collapse meant the rent could not be paid and the $25m loan by short-term financier Pearlfisher could not be serviced.

Tuffin said a rescue plan to convert the property into a multi-tenancy facility had secured funding, but failed to win Pearlfisher’s approval.

With interest, penalties and the cost of finishing the building on top, Pearlfisher’s share of the sale was now closer to $35m, he said.

This meant the investors of Central Park Investment Ltd would only get back about 25 to 30 per cent of their investment.

Maat was now working to see if there was "any recourse against Mr Kumar personally for the losses the investors will suffer,” Tuffin said.

Asked whether Maat did sufficient homework on the deal, he said: "'We certainly did, but the end result was the construction, which [Kumar] was responsible for over a certain sum ... and with the advent of Covid, extra costs and it's 17 months behind schedule".

He said the Nido building was Maat’s first syndication for a building that wasn't already built.

Some subcontractors involved in the project raised concerns about the safety of the building after Vijay's liquidation, as they pushed to return to the site.

But Tuffin said it had been discounted by Auckland Council, and he had not heard from the council again on the matter.

In February, a receivers report for Magsons Hardware noted that the company had $13.5m in assets and $22.3 million in liabilities.

Preferential claims of $645,292 to Inland Revenue and $565,000 to employees have been paid in full but unsecured creditors are not expected to receive anything.