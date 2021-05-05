The $10 hack to keep your home warm and dry

We're still the best part of a month from the end of autumn but the weather has already taken a decidedly wintry turn in some parts of the country.

Many New Zealanders woke to the first real frost of the year last week, with the mercury dipping as low as -6 degrees Celsius in the deep south.

If the cold snap had you breaking out in an equally cold sweat at the thought of your ballooning power bill, here are a few simple ways to keep your home cosy for less this winter.

DIY double glazing

In other (arguably more sensible) parts of the world, double and even triple glazed windows are the norm. But for many New Zealanders living in older homes, single glazing is the chilly, damp and generally miserable reality.

While retrofit double glazing - where a second pane of glass is installed over the existing pane - is a thing, it's an expensive thing. Retrofitting all the windows in an average home can cost upwards of $10,000.

Do-it-yourself adhesive window films are a cheaper, though less pretty, alternative for renters and those who don't have the cash to splash on retrofitting. Installed correctly, the film can significantly reduce condensation and reduce heat loss through windows by almost 60 per cent.

Kits are available online and from hardware stores and the cost comes in at about $10 per pane.

The simple process involves attaching clear plastic film to windows with double-sided tape and then shrinking the plastic with a hair dryer. Although the film isn't crystal clear, it doesn't have much impact on visibility.

Crack out the crockpot

One of the best things about winter is the increased frequency of roast meals. According to Consumer NZ, cooking a roast in the slow cooker uses about a third of the energy needed to produce the same dish in the oven.

And you'll save time as well as energy, with the meal all but ready to plate up when you walk in the door.

Winner, winner, great roast dinner.

Use your heat pump efficiently

Getting the best from your heat pump starts with choosing an efficient model and using it properly. The simplest (and most boring) trick to better efficiency is to make sure the pump's filters are kept clean.

Professional cleaning services are available - and widely recommended once a year - but vacuuming away the dust every few months in between can make a noticeable difference.

Using the timer to switch the pump on just before you get home and switch off when you don't need it will keep your home comfortable without blowing out the power bill.

It's also not necessary to crank the heat right up. Set the thermostat at 18 or 19C to keep damp and mould at bay but below 21C to save power.

Down with draughts

Draughts are the ventilation nobody wants, letting cold air in and warm air out. Windows and external doors are the biggest culprits but draughts can also be felt from gaps under internal doors.

Self-adhesive foam and rubber strips are a quick and easy way to seal gaps around door and window frames, while brush strips can help with draughts under external doors.

The classic draught sausage is tough to beat for interior doors. They're easy to DIY with a bit of fabric, some stuffing and a sewing machine, or you can buy deluxe versions that fit under the door and create a barrier on both sides from hardware and home stores.

Check your deal

When was the last time you checked you were with the best energy provider or on the best plan for your family? According to Consumer NZ, a visit to its Powerswitch energy comparison site could save the average household $388 a year. It's a five-minute job that could save a small fortune.