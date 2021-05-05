'Risk-taking' on housing remains a worry for Reserve Bank during Covid recovery

Reserve Bank deputy governor Geoff Bascand reiterated concern that a high proportion of new bank lending had high debt-to-income and loan-to-value ratios (LVRs).

The Reserve Bank has honed in on the housing market and "increased risk taking" as key threats to the stability of the financial system in the wake of Covid, warning it may need to take more action on housing.

The economy had so far come through the Covid pandemic better than initially feared, governor Adrian Orr said in the central bank's latest six-monthly financial stability report.

"Successful public health measures along with substantial monetary and fiscal policy support, helped to prevent many business failures and a larger rise in unemployment," he said.

"Key New Zealand export prices have also been resilient, with dairy prices at their highest level in several years."

But Orr said border restrictions, supply chain disruptions, and social distancing meant some businesses remained vulnerable.

"We are also seeing the impact of low global interest rates resulting in increased risk-taking and higher asset prices," he said.

"This is an international phenomenon, with the New Zealand impact most visible in higher house prices."

"This makes recent borrowers more vulnerable to a rise in mortgage rates and exposes households and the financial system to a decline in house prices," he said.

The recent tightening of LVR requirements, particularly for investor lending, would help to mitigate some of the risks and "support more sustainable house prices", he said.

"We will be watching how market conditions respond to the Government's recent policy changes," he said.

"If required, we are prepared to further tighten lending conditions for housing using LVR requirements or additional tools that we are assessing."

Government support and "strong capital and liquidity buffers" meant that the pandemic had had a limited impact on financial system soundness, but further resilience was needed, the Reserve Bank said.

"Overall banks are in a strong position to keep supporting their customers and the economy."

The Reserve Bank updated its schedule for implementing new, tougher capital requirements for banks. These will start to apply from October with increases in minimum capital requirements kicking in from July 2022.