Chorus confirms cable cut to blame for internet outage

Chorus’ website was reporting no major outages after Spark said fix was underway.

Chorus says a cable cut in Otane was responsible for people in the Hawke’s Bay and Napier losing broadband and landline services on Wednesday.

The cable had been cut by a contractor, the company said.

People in Masterton, Greytown, Carterton and Featherston also reported they had lost service.

Spark spokeswoman Ellie Cross said earlier that Spark had established that a Chorus fibre-optic cable had been cut and that Chorus was working on a fix.

Spark said the fault occurred shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday.

But it was after 3pm before an advisory was visible on Spark’s website advising its customers of the fault.

Chorus was reporting no large outages on its network shortly after 4pm – which was after Spark advised that Chorus was working on a cable repair.

It was 5.30pm before Chorus confirmed its cable was the cause, saying technicians were on site.

Spark and Chorus have been separate businesses since 2011.

Spark’s alert identified the fault as being confined to the southern part of Napier.

It was not clear if customers of other telcos had been affected.

Vodafone NZ was reporting no issues on its website shortly before 4pm.