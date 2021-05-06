Burger King sold for $30m to Tahua Capital leaving banks out of pocket

Troubled fast food chain, Burger King, has been sold to Tahua Capital for $30.48 million.

Burger King is the second fast food chain bought by Tahua after the investment group bought the New Zealand Starbucks franchise in 2018.

Secured creditors, including some banks, were owed more than $50 million, according to receiver Brendon Gibson’s report.

Gibson said he was unable to comment on the details of the sale.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi company Tahua Partners buys Burger King

* Burger King owner hopes to wipe $133 million in debt for sale

* Burger King failed under the weight debt and low profit margins

* Burger King confirms planned closure of five stores

* Burger King barred from hiring migrant workers for a year



The sale of Burger King New Zealand franchise in October followed a turbulent decade for the business.

The franchise was owned by Antares Restaurant Group, which was bought by United States private equity firm Blackstone Group under the name of Tango Holdings in 2011 for $108m.

Blackstone Group tried to sell the business in 2019 but was unable to find a suitable buyer.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Burger King has been sold for $30.5m million, leaving secured creditors out of pocket.

The burger franchise was put into receivership in April last year, under the weight of debt and the Covid-19 pandemic.

A compromise deal with reached with Burger King’s secured creditors, allowing the company to continue trading.

However, five Burger King restaurants – Lambton Quay, Courtenay Place in Wellington, and Queen St, Takapuna and West City in Auckland – closed as part of the deal.

Documents lodged with the Companies Office on May 6 show $50m was owed to a banking consortium of ANZ, ASB and Rabobank.

The banks supported the receiver's compromise deal, and had agreed to share half of any sale proceeds over $30m if the company was sold as a going concern.

They had also forgiven some interest payments and provided an overdraft to help restart of the business.

The company had other creditors owed about $11.8m as at April 1, plus monthly rents of $1.7m, the compromise agreement says.

Tahua Capital and Antares Group declined to comment.