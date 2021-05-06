Up to 50 jobs on the line at Icebreaker

Up to 50 jobs are at risk in a restructure of clothing company Icebreaker.

United States parent company VF Corporation has announced that from October 1 Icebreaker Limited, will cease to exist.

The business will instead be split into three entities, two of which will continue to be based at the head office site in Auckland and one at VF International in Switzerland.

Icebreaker gobal brand president Jan van Mossevelde​ said Icebreaker was in discussions with staff.

READ MORE:

* Icebreaker buyer VF Corp used sweatshop labour

* Ex-Icebreaker owners sold business for $288 million

* Icebreaker reveals $100 million supply contract with NZ merino farmers

* Icebreaker may run out of NZ merino wool if all goes to plan

* Benefit of Icebreaker sale to US giant lead to cheaper prices



The new organisation was still being finalised but about 40 to 50 jobs were likely to be lost by September 30, van Mossevelde said.

“Following a strategic review in line with the aspirational goal to double the icebreaker business by 2025, VF has taken the decision to restructure its icebreaker business to enable future brand growth,” he said.

Icebreaker has 16 shops in New Zealand, six in Australia and 15 in North America.

The changes to the business will not affect consumers or the shops, van Mossevelde said.

SUPPLIED A restructure of Icebreaker that will split the marine wool clothing company in three.

Icebreaker was launched by Jeremy Moon in 1995 when he was 24 years old. It was sold to VF Corporation in 2017 for $288 million.

Moon pocketed $95m in the sale.

At the time, Icebreaker chairman Rob Fyfe said VF was committed to keeping Icebreaker's headquarters in New Zealand and the sale would not affect its 340 full-time staff, 30 per cent of whom were in New Zealand.

The company has made a number of changes in recent months to shift its focus to its profitable retail brands.

VF Corporation last year paid US$2.1b for apparel company Supreme.