Eight illegal workers detained, two deported after raids on Government-run sites in Auckland

Chinese migrant construction workers tell harrowing stories of being overworked and underpaid.

Eight workers have been detained for working without valid visas after an immigration raid on government building projects.

The eight men were taken into custody from east Auckland construction sites and have been served deportation liability notices for working unlawfully in New Zealand, Immigration New Zealand spokesman Marc Piercey said.

They were found to have been working illegally for between one-and-a-half and four-and-a-half years each.

Piercey said two had already been deported as of Saturday.

It comes after 10 illegal workers were deported after being found on West Auckland construction sites in March.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Eight workers were taken into custody from sites on Hinaki St in east Auckland on April 27.

The eight workers were taken from sites connected to the government-run Tāmaki Regeneration Project.

According to a government briefing, the regeneration programme will see 2800 existing state houses in the area replaced with 10,500 state, affordable and private market houses over the next 20 years.

The Tāmaki Regeneration Company is 59 per cent owned by the government and 41 per cent owned by Auckland Council and partners with Kāinga Ora to deliver housing regeneration projects across the country.

Lucy Xia/Stuff The 7 Hinaki Street development is part of the Tamaki Regeneration Project, which will see 2800 existing state houses in the area replaced with 10,500 state, affordable and private market houses over the next 20 years.

Two building companies contracted by TRC said several workers from their sites along Hinaki Street, Point England, were taken into custody on April 27 for working illegally.

However, both companies said they were unaware the workers did not hold work visas.

Bruce McKinnon, the chief executive of Jalcon Homes, said he was “surprised” two illegal workers were found on his site.

He believed his subcontractor was also unaware.

Jalcon homes holds the contract to deliver 50 state builds in the Point England section of the Tāmaki Regeneration Project.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Two workers from construction sites operated by Jalcon Homes were taken into custody on April 27 for working without a valid visa.

Mckinnon said Jalcon does not vet subcontractors for immigration and employment compliance: “We just expect them to be complying with the law.”

When asked if the incident will prompt more monitoring of subcontractors, Mckinnon said: “It’s something TRC and Kāinga Ora will look at, and we will follow their guideline”.

Shane Brealey, the director of NZ Living, said he was also taken by surprise there were illegal workers on the site.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Several workers were found to be working without valid visas on NZ Living’s 7 Hinaki St construction site.

NZ living is contracted by TRC to build 75 affordable apartments on Hinaki St.

Brealey said his company has between 30 and 32 subcontractors for the project.

He said in the past it has operated on trust, but given the events, will now require all workers to provide proof they have a valid work visa.

Tāmaki Regeneration Project spokeswoman Jo Mackie said contracts with the businesses involved state subcontractors and contractors must ensure their workers hold the relevant visas.

She said as the investigation is with Immigration NZ she is unable to comment further on the incident.

Kāinga Ora spokesman Quentin Bright also said he could not comment further.

Under the Immigration Act, the maximum penalty for employing a foreign national who is not entitled to work in New Zealand is a fine of $10,000, while the maximum penalty for allowing or continuing to allow a foreign national to work while knowing that person is not entitled to is a fine of $50,000.