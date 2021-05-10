Average New Zealand house tops $900,000 at end of April

The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

Prices paid for homes in April hit fresh highs with the average Auckland house ending the month worth just over $1.3​ million, data from QV shows.

The QV data comes just a month after the Government announced measures aimed at dampening the rampant growth of the property market, saying the move was necessary as New Zealand now had the least-affordable houses in the whole of the OECD.

QV general manager David Nagel the market hit a new high in April, with the average house in New Zealand worth $913,000​ at the end of the month, compared to $884,447​ a month earlier.

But there were signs the Government’s policy changes were beginning to have an impact, said Nagel.

“We’re hearing a range of anecdotal evidence of investors disappearing from auction rooms and even a decrease in first-home buyer presence,” Nagel said.

“While less properties may be selling under the hammer, the majority are still being sold at prices that are at least as strong as before the tax announcements were made at the end of March.”

The average value increased 8.9​ per cent nationally over the three-month period to the end of April, he said.

Auckland houses are worth an average of $1.3million, according to QV figures from the end of April.

That was a bigger leap than the 7.8​ per cent price-jump in the three-months to the end of March.

Nagel said QV’s data indicated the average house price in New Zealand was $913,209​ at the end of April, up by 21.4 per cent at the end of April compared to the same time last year.

The average annual household after-tax disposable income was just $85,853​ at the end of June, according to Statistics NZ.

The $1.3m​ record high for the average Auckland house masked some suburbs that had broken through the $1.5m​ mark for average prices, QV’s data showed.

Auckland’s central leafy suburbs hit an average price of just over $1.5m​, more than 17​ times the average after-tax income of the average New Zealand household.

The average house price on Auckland’s North Shore fell only just short of that at $1.48m​.

Houses in the far-flung west of Auckland burst through the $1m mark for the first time, with the average Waitakere house valued at $1.05m​ at the end of April.

Houses at the foot of the Waitakere Ranges are now worth an average of $1m each, QV data shows.

The average house in Tauranga and the Wellington District was just short of $1m​.

Nagel said some regions were showing “more conservative” monthly growth, even though that meant increases of over 2 per cent in the space of just one month.

“The Hawke’s Bay region, Manawatu-Wanganui and also the greater Wellington region are all showing very strong month-on-month value growth with Hawke’s Bay leading the pack at 4.9 ​per cent monthly growth,” he said.

Tauranaga is a popular retirement destination for people selling up their expensive Auckland homes.

“The two southern regions of Otago and Southland are showing much more conservative monthly growth of just 2.1​ per cent and 2.5​ per cent respectively.”

Nagel said that QV could only guess at how the Government’s tax changes, which included progressively withdrawing tax-breaks for landlords, would impact house prices.

“There’s certainly an expectation that we’ll see at least a slowdown in the rate of value growth, with potentially less investors and maybe a few more first-home buyers entering the market over the coming months,” he said.

The Government has sent a clear message that it wants landlords to no longer be the price-drivers in the housing market.

In March, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the changes were about tilting the balance of the property market away from investors, and that removing interest deduction loopholes for investors would dampen speculative demand.

“The New Zealand housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD,” Robertson said.

“Taking action is in everyone’s interests as continuing to allow unsustainable house price growth could lead to a negative hit to the whole economy,” he said.