Vodafone sends customer name and number to wrong person

A customer chat with Vodafone began with Quinten Trollip receiving someone else’s name and number.

Trollip said he was surprised to receive another person’s details and then disappointed by Vodafone’s response to the privacy breach.

“I messaged them and said, hey look, I think you have just breached someone’s privacy, and they said yes, that’s my mistake, please just ignore it,” he said.

Trollip said it may seem like a small thing, but it was still a breach.

He contacted Vodafone via Facebook with his concerns and, while the response was better, staff again asked him to forget what he had seen.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Vodafone says human error caused customer details to be sent to an unrelated party on live-chat.

New Zealand was a small place and some people did not want others to have their details, Trollip said.

Vodafone spokesman Rich Llewellyn said the company had investigated the breach and found that “ human error meant a wrong customer’s name and contact number was shared with someone else via a live chat transcript.”

“While no other detail was shared, and it was an isolated incident, we are reviewing and providing additional training as needed to ensure secure information processes are followed. We have contacted the customer to apologise.”

In December, the Privacy Act was changed to require businesses to report serious privacy breaches to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

A commissioner spokesman said the office had not received a notification about this breach and could not say whether it met the standard required for notification.

However, in the four months since the law change, there had been a 97 per cent increase in privacy breach notifications to the commissioner.

More than half of the privacy breaches reported involved emotional harm, and about one third resulted in a risk of identity theft or financial harm.

Failure to report a serious privacy breach is a criminal offence which may result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Commissioner John Edwards said that over the last six months, his office had focused on educating organisations and businesses to help them understand their obligations.

Monique Ford/Stuff Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says there has been a 97 per cent jump in privacy breach notifications since a law change required organisations and businesses to notify his office about serious breaches.

“The law change means that if an organisation suffers a serious privacy breach, it should tell my office as soon as practicable after becoming aware of the breach,” Edwards said.

“We’ve found that breaches can occur in any industry, with reports from organisations in the financial and insurance services, the public sector, education and training, retail and accommodation, and even mining.”

The most common category of privacy breaches were email errors, at 25 per cent, with emails containing sensitive information going to the wrong person.

Other common types of breaches were the unauthorised sharing of personal information, at 21 per cent, and unauthorised access to information, accounting for 17 per cent of the breaches.