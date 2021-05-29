A day in the 'lonely' life of Kāpiti Airport's only employee— its chief executive

Kāpiti Airport chief executive Chris Simpson is bemused to find that there are so few flight movements that he can easily get permission to walk on the main runway of the airport.

Chris Simpson is not a very successful airport chief executive.

Car parking and retail outlets are the lifeblood of financially successful airports, and when you drive into Kāpiti Airport there are plenty of the former and none of the latter.

There are five cars in the parking lot, and since the airport itself mostly has only two flights every weekday, it means Simpson’s car park hustle earned his Templeton Group bosses $45 today.

The buck stops with him since he’s the airport’s only paid employee.

Nobody seems to be making much money out of Kāpiti Airport.

Which is why the council gave Air Chathams a $500,000 loan last year along with several cash injections in various forms, including from central government, for the airline. An economic study concludes there is little employment directly linked to the airport either.

The facility is also unique in one respect: it is 110 hectares of land right in the middle of an urban area, in a region which is fast becoming the epicentre of New Zealand’s housing crisis.

Ross Giblin/Stuff People suspect Kāpiti Airport chief executive Chris Simpson is not in this role because he has a passion for aviation.

Kāpiti Coast Airport is not located on the outskirts of town, but right in the middle of one. The airport was built before major urban development in the town of Paraparaumu took off, so the houses popped up around the airport rather than the other way around.

‘That seems like a lot’

Simpson’s office is the second door along as you enter the near-empty airport terminal from the car park. If you visit him you'll find out just how seriously he takes health and safety. The guy makes you put on an orange hi-vis jacket before you’ve even taken a seat in his office.

Then again, does Simpson even know what the hi-vis vest is for? As he quickly runs through his CV it becomes apparent he has no aviation experience.

The story of his working life starts as an economic researcher at Parliament during Jim Bolger’s government and weaves its way through various property, housing and city business and advisory roles, including becoming Property Council chief executive in 2001.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Chris Simpson says the airport will need to be replaced in four years.

In other words, this guy is not here to keep your tiny regional airport alive.

And here’s why. When I tell Kirdan Lees, an economist who looks at land use issues at Sense Partners, how big the plot of land is he can hardly believe it.

“That seems like a lot,” he says. “That seems like a lot.”

That last quote is not a misprint, Lees just repeated what he said a couple of times as he tried to get his head around it.

By some estimates this land, if fully developed into housing, could fit 3000 houses onto it at a similar density to the lower density housing which surrounds it.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Landing Cafe at Kāpiti Airport is not open.

The houses would be located closer to shops, roads and transport routes than some of the other greenfield sites under consideration in the Wellington region.

“You’re talking about a substantial increase [in housing] that would actually have impacts on house prices across the Wellington region,” Lees says.

Then he explains why property price drops and a higher infrastructure bill may not be an easy sell to existing ratepayers.

Those kinds of issues are top of mind for Kāpiti District Council chief executive Wayne Maxwell.

“Because for 30 to 40 years it’s been zoned as an airport our planning has not said you’ll need to build infrastructure for hundreds or thousands of houses in that location,” Maxwell says.

The council holds a lot of cards in this debate. The land is zoned for an airport and would need councillors to vote to re-zone it for housing. Even if they did, Paraparaumu hapū Puketapu also has a major claim on the land if its purpose changes away from being an airport.

Taikiri Cotterill of Puketapu Ki Paraparaumu Trust acknowledged there was a shortage of housing for Māori and young families in their community, but said no official consultation or discussion between the Templeton Group and hapū had started.

“We do not want to be drawn into the centre of any speculation or community pressure to advocate for cheap housing or an airport facility on what is our last remaining ancestral land."

A popular cause

Maxwell is also walking in lock-step with the surrounding community on this one.

A poll by Colmar Brunton in 2018 found 94 per cent of Kāpiti Coast residents agreed with the statement: “Kāpiti Coast Airport is an important asset to the region”.

Another poll by Curia at the end of last year found similarly high levels of support locally with 72 per cent of people strongly agreeing with the statement: “It is important to me personally to have a working or operational airport in Kāpiti.”

“I liken it a little bit to Central Park in New York. One of the arguments that you would raise about that is: that must be the highest-value piece of green space in the world right?” Maxwell says.

“Having it there has created an uplift to everyone around it ... this is a wonderfully valued piece of green space that increases the value of our district.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The terminal only really fires up twice every weekday when the regular flight in and out arrives or leaves.

Walking around with Simpson it’s clear he hasn’t been similarly uplifted by the airport’s existence, and he makes more than a few jokes at its expense.

There’s a lot to mock. The runway is visibly patchy, and you can see the clear outlines of newly sealed patches as you walk across it. You can run around on it too, because the chances of getting hit by a plane on a weekday are zero unless you’re hanging around there early in the morning or later in the evening. Simpson says the runway itself will need to be replaced in four years.

Then there are the four aircraft in the hangar. One of which is in such a state it’s probably never flying out of there.

A long-established aero club is also on the airport site. Properly established in 1983 the Kāpiti District Aero Club can trace its history back to the 1940s.

There are 34 flights a week in and out of the airport by Air Chathams and Sounds Air. Air Chathams run a 36-seater plane, which is largely a commuter service between Auckland and Kāpiti, while Sounds Air have a 10-seater.

In the wider area there are wetlands dotted all over the site, which will make chunks of it hard to develop in practice. The most easy to develop part of the land is probably right bang in the centre where the runway and its associated buildings are.

Economic benefits

When Air New Zealand stopped flying to Kāpiti Airport in 2018 the council commissioned an economic report from TDB Advisory to quantify the benefits of retaining the facility.

The major benefits were gobbled up by the travellers who used it. It saved them a trip to Wellington Airport and their time was assessed at a higher per hour rate because they were likely to be higher-income individuals.

However, the study’s authors were also explicit that they had not compared the benefits of the airport to alternative uses of the land, like housing.

The economic study only compared the airport’s presence to the economic value of 110ha of empty undeveloped land.

Ross Giblin/Stuff There are not really enough passengers passing through to sustain airport retail businesses.

Maxwell says under the council’s district plan the land can only be used as an airport. So if it’s not used as one, then it will be used for nothing at all.

“I didn’t want us to get into the whole complicated economic multiplier effect benefits and jobs created and all that. Most people will have a jaundiced eye when they look at some of that stuff.

“So I wanted it to be: let’s just keep it simple, what are the real benefits in people’s pockets that we are creating?”

The subsidies

On the back of this study the council decided to provide some financial support to get Air Chathams to the airport and keep it operating.

One is a publicly-known cash subsidy of $50,000 a year to Air Chathams so it can market Kāpiti as a destination.

Air Chathams chief executive Duane Emeny says there are other forms of assistance including loan facilities with different councils in the area.

Last year Air Chathams drew down $500,000 from Kāpiti District Council. Only a small portion of this has been spent and most of the money is still sitting in the airline’s bank account.

John Nicholson/Stuff Kāpiti Coast Airport is different from other airports because it is located right in the middle of an urban area.

“Really it’s just being used to offset interest costs on our primary loan facility, and we haven’t had to use it for anything else,” Emeny says. “We call it the rainy day fund.”

There was an additional cash injection of close to $500,000 a year from Kāpiti District Council to cover airfield flight information service costs from a service administered by Airways.

At a more popular airport these costs would be lower because they would be spread over a larger number of flights, so the money was compensation for the airline’s nerves around this.

Emeny says this funding ended after two financial years, and the airline is now paying the full cost of it. Occupancy on its flights are running at 80 per cent, which is roughly about 25 people or more each way from Kāpiti and Auckland.

The route between Kāpiti and Auckland doesn’t make a profit, but the route and schedule will allow for a future Norfolk Island service using the same plane, and that will make it economically profitable to fly to Kāpiti. It may even look at bringing a larger plane onto the route.

Maxwell acknowledges regional airports aren’t really profitable, which is why they’re often co-owned by councils. He’s hoping the Government will step in with some funding or another form of protection, but the likelihood of that happening is looking slim.

supplied Kāpiti Coast District Council chief executive Wayne Maxwell says the airport has value to the community.

Acting Emergency Minister Kris Faafoi has ruled out making the airport a “lifeline utility” meaning it is no longer seen as an important asset for resilience.

Transport Minister Michael Wood met with regional mayors and the airport’s owners and seems to be trying to stay out of it too.

“His view is there is a Public Works Act process underway and it’s appropriate to let that process play out,” a spokesman for his office says.

Wood is not looking to provide any form of financial support for the airport itself, other than some support currently going to Air Chathams through the Essential Transport Connectivity scheme.

Simpson meanwhile will continue turning up at 6.30am in the morning to unlock the facility for the first flight which leaves at 7am.

He’ll have left the office before the flight returns, so the air crew who come in will have to unlock the terminal themselves.

For his trouble he’s making $918 a week in landing fees, $3000 a month in hangar fees, and an average of $6 every time an Aero Club plane lands. All this off a 110ha block of land in the middle of the Kāpiti Coast district.

If things get really exciting, he might have to chase Molly the dog off the runway. The dog is another complication of being chief executive of Kāpiti Coast Airport.

“It’s a quaint little airport in the middle of a big, growing metropolis,” Simpson says.