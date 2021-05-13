Online shopping here to stay, forcing business to rethink their strategy

Cheesemaker Jill Walcroft, of Cartwheel Creamery, said she and her husband knew they needed to start selling online before Covid-19 hit, but the pandemic made creating a digital platform a necessity.

Lockdown meant the usual places the couple sold their cheese, such as markets, shows, festivals and face-to-face farm sales, all but disappeared.

“When we all got told to stay home, it was clearly the thing that needed to happen very quickly,” she said.

“We were suddenly faced with nowhere to sell our cheese, and we had to put together all the components of what you wanted your online shop to look like from scratch.”

Data from Stuff’s NowNext survey, which gathered responses from 20,000 New Zealanders, shows that 22.6 per cent of shoppers now prefer shopping online and 27 per cent do more shipping online than 12 months ago.

Just under 20 per cent said they did more shopping online during the lockdown period, but their habits have now returned to normal.

For business, the shift to online shopping has created challenges and opportunities.

Online sales faded since the end of the pandemic, though that was partly their fault, Walcroft said.

“As our normal day-to-day retail and wholesale business picked up we were readjusting to the new demands, and we haven’t focused on it as much. So we left it to grow organically rather than push it.”

But the online presence allowed the cheesemakers to cater to customers from further afield, she said.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said he expected online shopping to keep growing over the coming years.

“Pre-Covid-19, about 9 per cent of all New Zealand shopping was done online, but we think that has more or less doubled over the past year, and isn’t scaling back,” Harford said.

“Bricks and mortar stores will always have a place, but customers are increasingly wanting to shop online, and retailers will be led by the trend to focus increasingly on their online channels.”

Harford estimated that before the pandemic, only about half of retailers had an online presence.

“That has jumped to about three-quarters over the past year, and we would expect to see that grow further over time. There will be some for whom online doesn’t make sense, but even many coffee carts and cafés are now offering click and collect or delivery services.

Auckland University of Technology senior lecturer in marketing Sommer Kapitan said businesses will needed to think hard about how to incorporate online shopping into their strategy.

The hardest part of marketing was to get people to do something once but Covid-19 forced a wide range of people online, giving them a taste of the benefits, and pitfalls, of online shopping, she said.

“Once someone has done something once, they are more likely to do it again, especially when it comes to something that is easy and convenient and takes something that used to take time and makes it easier,” she said.

Online shopping was the way forward for certain types of shopping and for certain types of people, Kapitan said.

According to the NowNext survey, 22.6 per cent of respondents said they had no qualms about online shopping, but 37.2 per cent said they wouldn’t buy clothing or footwear online.

The bigger the item, the more reluctant people were to buy it online with 35.4 per cent saying they wouldn’t buy furniture online and 51.9 per cent saying they wouldn’t buy a vehicle online.

In comparison, just 9.2 per cent said they were not comfortable buying books online, 15.5 per cent said they wouldn’t buy health or beauty products on the Internet and 18.8 per cent said they wouldn’t buy their groceries online.

Utilitarian shopping, like grocery shopping, was increasingly moving online as people opted for convenience over experience, Kapitan said.

“But if something is a hedonic purchase, if it is something you want to buy for your kids or for a special occasion, that’s when there is a tendency towards the pleasurable in-store shopping, you want the experience.”

Retail businesses needed to find a way to heighten the experience to stay relevant, she said.