Confidence and motivation fraying for some SMEs, survey shows

​

​​

Supplied Steve Wilkinson, managing director of The Alternative Board North Canterbury, says the Alternative Board's Pulse Check Autumn 2021 shows Covid taking its toll on small businesses.

The stresses and strains of handling Covid-19 disruption is taking its toll on the confidence and motivation of a good chunk of small businesses, a new survey shows.

The Alternative Board’s Pulse Check Autumn 2021 shows business confidence is still high among 46 per cent of the 271 member and associates who responded to the survey but a substantial chunk, 39 per cent, are “just ok” and have no room for more lockdowns.

The Alternative Board is a business development, coaching and mentoring organisation for small to medium-sized businesses and has about 300 members here. There are about 15 franchise operators around the country.

The Alternative Board North Canterbury managing director Steve Wilkinson​ said the Covid aftershocks of shipping delays, higher prices and difficulty finding suitable staff seemed to be fraying the high levels of confidence reported in the summer.

READ MORE:

* Cautious optimism emerges from SMEs after grim year

* Extending the Government’s Business Finance Guarantee Scheme to fintech lenders will support the SME recovery

* Covid and competition drive greater uptake of digital tools in SMEs, says MYOB



Small business owners were getting tired and their motivation was starting to erode. It was not unusual but the energy levels for a lot of business owners were diminishing.

His clients were “working their little butts off” and doing pretty well but when they were struggling to get the right staff and having supply problems, it was a lot harder to do business.

Nearly three quarters were “ok” managing the challenges but 18 per cent needed help, the survey showed.

Supplied Unihatch owner Sean Bullard​ (left) with staff member Jamie Lock, ​is confident for the future of his business which makes hatches for “manholes” in ceilings in commercial and residential buildings and also manufactures bathroom ventilation systems.

One of the small businesses that has navigated the impacts of Covid well is Christchurch manufacturer Unihatch. The company makes access hatches for “manholes” in ceilings in commercial and residential buildings and also manufactures bathroom ventilation systems and supplies solar skylights.

Owner Sean Bullard​ is confident about the future of his company whose fortunes are tied to the commercial construction and residential building sector.

Commercial construction business could move up and down but new Auckland apartment developments were substantial customers, while the residential building sector was flat out. People in the industry were worried about lack of supplies for building new homes, Bullard said.

Despite Covid, the company, with five employees, made a higher profit in the year to March 31, 2021 than the previous year. Turnover was about the same even though the business was shut for the month of April last year during lockdown.

Covid only impacted the business for a short time. “We’ve been very stable ever since,” Bullard said.

The survey showed the easing of border restrictions had had little positive impact for the vast majority, 86 per cent. Only 2 per cent said that had been a real boost.

Sales were strong for a majority of survey respondents with just over 40 per cent saying their sales were sustainable, one in eight that they had so much new business it was hard to cope, and another one in 10 had orders through to 2022.

However, one in nine businesses were operating ‘hand to mouth’ and almost a quarter had enough sales for the moment, but that might not last.

Just over half were fine with working capital, but others were struggling to be paid and to pay creditors or were dealing with supply chain disruptions.

Port and shipping disruption had impacted 45 per cent of the respondents, the survey showed.