Hearing for Southland's 'premier landfill' to begin next week

AB Lime has applied to Environment Southland and the Southland District Council for a 35-year resource consent to receive an uncapped amount of waste at its landfill near Winton.

A hearing to determine whether a Southland landfill can become the premier landfill for the lower South Island will begin in Invercargill on Monday.

AB Lime Ltd has applied for seven new consents and to vary an existing consent for its site at Kings Bend, about 5km east of Winton. In its application, it says it wishes to become “the premier landfill for the southern regions of the South Island.”

If granted, the resource consent will allow the company to receive an unlimited amount of waste at its site. Its current limit is 100,000 tonnes of waste a year.

But some Winton residents are opposed to the landfill being able to accept an uncapped amount of waste, and they are upset that the resource consent was not publically notified. They had formed the AB Lime Action Group and had circulated a petition and addressed an Environment Southland meeting about their concerns.

The application was notified to 21 parties within about 2km of the site of the application, and to tangata whenua via Te Ao Marama and Hokonui Runanga. Seven submissions were received.

Environment Southland's report on AB Lime's application recommends that the resource consent application is declined.

Pattle Delamore Partners environmental planning service leader Michael Durand, who wrote the report, said not all the actual and potential effects on the environment had been assessed due to the approach taken in the application, nor had the types of waste to be received.

These materials included aluminium dross waste from the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.