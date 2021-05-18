Big box property owner Investore to build new Countdown, posts a strong profit

Property company Investore has bought Countdown Petone and five retail tenancies on a 1.2 hectare site for $37.3m.

Residents of Kaiapoi, North Canterbury, may have a new Countdown supermarket in the future with box retail landlord Investore Property agreeing in principle to build a supermarket there for Countdown owner Woolworths NZ.

The announcement comes as Investore posts a strong profit driven by a boost in the value of its properties in the year of the pandemic.

The company announced it had an agreement to buy a 3.5-hectare parcel of development land at Waimak Junction, Kaiapoi, 20 kilometres north of Christchurch, for $10.5 million, conditional on receipt of resource consents and entering into a final documented agreement to lease with Woolworths NZ. The site is adjacent to an existing McKeown’s service station.

The remaining 1.6ha would be held for future development. The total cost of the land and stage one development of the supermarket was expected to be $31m.

This follows Investore announcing two weeks ago it had bought the Countdown in Petone for $37.3m, taking its total number of Countdown stores to 35.

Countdown is its single largest tenant, though it has several other well-known tenants also like Bunnings, Mitre 10, Freedom Furniture, Briscoes and New World.

Investore posted an after-tax profit for the year to March 31, 2021 of $161.3m, $132m up, and more than five times higher than the previous year’s profit of $28.6m, largely because of a jump in the value of its portfolio of $139.3m net in the March 2021 financial year.

The 15.5 per cent rise in its portfolio value took it to a total of $1.038 billion.

Net rental income of $55.8m in the March 2021 year was up $7.7m.

The company said its portfolio had shown resilience in the face of Covid-19 disruptions because a high proportion of its tenants were essential businesses.

Investore had worked with its tenants to support them through the impact of Covid.

Its gross rent had reduced by $900,000 as a result of Covid deals with tenants, but it also achieved an average extension of leases of seven months in those deals.

In addition, the reintroduction of building depreciation deduction claims for commercial properties at a level of 2 per cent had reduced its tax by $2.2m for the March 2021 year.