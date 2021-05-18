Corporate raider Ron Brierley no longer a knight

Ron Brierley is no longer a knight, according to an official notice in the New Zealand Gazette.

Brierley, who lives in Australia, resigned his title after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material.

In May, Brierley wrote to the clerk of the Executive Council to tender his resignation as a Knight Bachelor.

The Queen has been informed,” a statement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s office said at the time.

“The forfeiture follows the prime minister initiating the process to remove his Knighthood,” the statement said.

In April, Ardern confirmed she had started the process following his guilty plea.

Sydney Morning Herald Ron Brierley is no longer a knight after pleading guilty to the possession of child sex abuse material.

“We instigated a process. In notifying him of that process he has resigned the title... I'm very clear that had he not done, so it would have been removed,” Ardern said.

The Wellington-raised businessman pleaded guilty to three out of 17 charges in a Sydney court last month. The rest were withdrawn.

Brierley’s fall from grace began when he was detained attempting to board a flight from Sydney to Fiji in December 2019.

Detectives seized his carry-on bags, laptop and electronic-storage units and allegedly discovered more than 200,000 offensive images and 512 videos.

Brierley Investments was once the country’s biggest listed company.

It is estimated one in every 20 New Zealanders owned shares in the corporate raider, and it made Brierley rich, with a wealth consistently estimated well over $100 million, elevating him to the top of the corporate world.

Brierley was knighted in 1988, and was known as a “corporate raider” for his business activities involving a series of takeovers and mergers in the 1980s.

Author Yvonne van Dongen, who wrote the 1990s biography Brierley, the Man Behind the Corporate Legend, told Stuff in April that the charges and guilty plea were in line with Brierley’s history of frequent trips to Asia when he enjoyed encounters with young women, including teenage prostitutes.

“I’m not surprised given his behaviour as described in my book. These charges are not a million miles away from that,” she said.