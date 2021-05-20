$44m for digital courses and advice will help firms survive future emergencies, minister says

The Government says it is making “targeted investments where they are needed most to boost the recovery”.

The Government will spend $44 million helping 60,000 small businesses improve their “digital skills”.

It will also bring back a “training incentive allowance” at a cost of $153m over four years to help 16,000 sole parents, carers and disabled people get qualifications, up to degree level, to increase their employment options.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Government was making “targeted investments where they are needed most to boost the recovery”.

“One of the main messages from small businesses in the wake of Covid was the importance of having the knowledge and tools to compete in a digital world,” he said.

Increased spending on infrastructure would also play a critical part in the country's economic recovery, he said.

“At the beginning of this parliamentary term we already had $42 billion on the books for infrastructure investment over the next four years.

“Budget 2021 lifts that investment to $57.3b of Crown spending on infrastructure from 2021 to 2025,” he said.

Small Business Minister Stuart Nash said the $44m digital skills scheme would help pay for 30,000 small businesses to attend training courses provided by “private sector specialists” over each of the next two years.

It would also pay for 15,000 businesses each year to get advice to “change their business”, he said.

“Greater adoption of digital skills and processes will help businesses and their staff keep working safely through potential future disruptions or civil defence emergencies,” he said.

The training incentive allowance will assist sole parents, disabled people and carers get level 4 to 7 NZQA qualifications, paying them a maximum of $114.19 a week for study costs, such as fees, books, transport and childcare costs.

Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the support would allow about 16,000 people to retrain and get new skills over the next four years.

“The support is critical to ensuring that our people continue to develop the skills needed for Aotearoa New Zealand's economic recovery and rebuild,” Sepuloni said.

The Covid Recovery and Response Fund will provide $127m of the cost of reinstating the training incentive allowance.

BusinessNZ said the needs of business and the economy should have had more attention in the Budget, describing it as a “missed opportunity for growth”.

“Additional investment in infrastructure, and training and digital skills will be appreciated, along with the plan to develop a scheme to help support unemployed people find new jobs,” chief executive Kirk Hope said.

“However, there is little else directly focused on building the economy or easing the burden on businesses.” he said.

Businesses were keen to see “less burdensome regulation”, policies to stimulate growth and development, and more certainty around future business policies, he said.

“We’d appreciate a plan to fix the housing crisis and more certainty around the plan for economic recovery from Covid.”

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson also said the support provided to businesses in the Budget didn’t go far enough.

The digital skills funding would help some small businesses with digital enablement, but that was only one of a raft of challenges they faced “some which have a larger priority”, she said.

“One key issue is skills shortages and the inability for some businesses to access staff, especially in light of the recent immigration ‘reset’ and acknowledging that building our skills pipelines can take time.

“There is also the increasing costs of legislative changes such as the increase in sick leave allowance, which will have a significant impact on businesses across the board,” she said.