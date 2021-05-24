Landlords jump the gun and throw out tenant's bottle collection and couch

Two Dunedin landlords who threw away a tenant’s bottle collection and couch before the tenancy ended have been forced to forfeit half the rent owed to them.

Louis Magalogo​ took his landlords Michael​ and John Kinraid​ to the Tenancy Tribunal for his share of the bond on the Grange St house as well as compensation for the removal of furniture.

Magalogo also sought exemplary damages for the landlords entering the premises without consent.

The Kinraids cross applied against Magalogo for rent arrears of $2800, which they increased to $3000 to add two extra days until the end of the tenancy on December 3.

READ MORE:

* Ōtara tenant ordered to leave rental after drive-by shooting 'traumatises' neighbours

* Tenant who took toilet seat and door ordered to pay

* Twizel landlord fails in bid to get $1900 carpet cleaning fee

* South Auckland tenant awarded $7k over illegal bedroom, roof leak, no insulation



The case was initially adjourned to allow the other four tenants to join the case as they all shared liability for the rent.

The five tenants did not deny owing the rent but tribunal adjudicator Jane Wilson brought forward the tenancy end date to December 1, when it was clear the Kinraids retook possession of the property.

Magalogo claimed compensation after the landlords removed furniture and a bottle collection from the property.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Two Dunedin landlords jumped the gun and removed a tenant’s belongings before the end of the tenancy, the Tenancy Tribunal found. (File photo)

The Kinraids counter-claimed $320 for rubbish removal.

Both sides agree that the Kinraids entered the property on December 1 and removed belongings to allow work to begin on a damaged bedroom and sleepout.

But the disagreement between the two sides is based on what belongings, if any, were disposed of in the process.

Magalogo provided the tribunal with photographs and gave evidence that one of the Kinraids had told him the cleaners must have thought the bottle collection was rubbish and thrown it out.

His couch was also put outside, damaging it and rendering it unusable.

Wilson found that the evidence supported Magalogo’s claim and awarded him $400.

The Kinraids’ claim for rubbish removal failed because not all the items disposed of were rubbish.

Wilson also considered whether the Kinraids entered the property without consent before the end of the tenancy, moved furniture and possessions and removed cladding from a bedroom wall.

The Kinraids said they put a note under the door of the house on November 29 last year saying that they would be coming in to do the repair work.

Wilson said she was not persuaded that the tenants were aware of the note.

“Moreover, the notice does not specify a date the work was to commence but rather mentioned the middle of the week,'’ she said.

“As the middle of the week was in fact December 3, the date the tenancy was originally due to end, I consider if the tenants had seen the notice it would have been reasonable for them to assume the landlord meant that date and not two days earlier as actually happened.”

Wilson awarded the tenants $750 in exemplary damages.

Having found in favour of both sides, Wilson ordered that the $1800 bond be split, with $1190 going to the landlords for rent arrears and $610 going to the tenants for compensation and exemplary damages.