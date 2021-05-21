My Food Bag beats full-year profit forecast after listing

My Food Bag has widened its product offering to encourage customers to order more frequently.

My Food Bag posted a higher full-year profit than forecast ahead of its listing as more people turned to online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic and it offered customers more choice across its range.

The meal kit company said profit fell 70 per cent to $2.4 million in the year to the end of March, ahead of its forecast for a profit of $800,000. Profit was dented by $14.1m of costs related to its listing on the NZX in March.

My Food Bag has benefited from demand for convenience food and healthy living, as well as a move to online shopping following the Covid-19 pandemic. The company delivered 4.8 million meals last year, up 23 per cent on the previous year and the average order value increased by $1.80 to $124.40.

The meal kit company has widened its product offering to give customers more choice and prompt them to order more often. Its revenue increased 24 per cent to $190.7m, ahead of its $189.5m forecast.

The company’s profit margin lifted to 15.2 per cent, up from 10.6 per cent the previous year and ahead of its 15 per cent forecast. The gain was attributed to improvements in its supply chain following a review.

“It has been a busy start to the year,” said chairman Tony Carter. “Trading and operations during the first seven weeks of (the 2022 financial year) have been in-line with expectations.

“We’ve launched Bargain Box choice and an up-graded iOS app, as well as delivered strong margins through on-going improvements to our supply chain.”

Carter reaffirmed the company’s forecast for a profit of $20.1m this year.

In the three months to the end of March, which was the final quarter of last year, the number of high-value customers who placed at least 20 orders a year grew by 20 per cent. Those customers contributed more than 55 per cent of revenue last year and their profit margin was increasing, the company said.

My Food Bag’s shares were sold in an initial public offering for $1.85 which prioritised customers and staff. The shares have failed to reach their offer price since listing in March, having traded between $1.40 and $1.76.

The shares rose 3.4 per cent to $1.54 shortly after the NZX opened for trading at 10am. That values the company at $373m, which is $77m below its $450m value at the time of listing.

The company reiterated that it expects to start paying dividends to shareholders in December, following its first-half result. It expects to pay $16m in dividends this year, with 40 per cent slated for the first half.