Pak 'n Save workers at country's largest supermarket strike after failed negotiations

Striving for change. South Island Pak 'n Save workers want the living wage and better conditions.

Workers at the country’s largest Pak ‘n Save have gone on strike over pay and the failure to negotiate a “fair” collective contract with the franchise owner.

First Union organiser Hela Rahman said just under 40 workers at Pak ‘n Save Lincoln Road, in Henderson, West Auckland, had rejected an offer and chosen to go on strike on Saturday to put pressure on the owner to increase the offer.

Workers are paid $20.50, and the company is offering a rise to $21.60 and a provision for this to increase to $22.10 in January.

It had been rejected because staff felt it did not recognise the value of their work, she said.

“They want the living wage of $22.10 now because the living wage is set to go up to $22.75 in September. So in January this will no longer be the living wage.

“Some of these workers have worked at this supermarket for over 20 years,” she said.

Strike action took place on the intersection outside the supermarket from 12pm.

Supplied Lincoln Road Pak 'n Save workers took strike action on Saturday after they rejected a pay offer from the store owner.

The Lincoln Rd supermarket is the country's biggest and one of the busiest in Auckland. Staff had been working without a signed collective agreement for nearly two months, Rahman said.

It is the second Pak ‘n Save franchise to take industrial action this month, after workers at its Taupō store downed tools over stalled wage rise negotiations.

First Union organiser Ben Gibson said at the time that the Taupō staff's workloads had increased since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, but wages had not kept up with rising rent and bills.

Workers felt as though their efforts throughout the pandemic had not been acknowledged by management, he said.

Rahman said workers at the Lincoln Rd supermarket were frustrated by the owner's rejection of the living wage and their failure to address understaffing or recognise the contribution of night shift workers.

An increase in the night-fill allowance had been sought to recognise the unsociable hours, Rahman said.

Owner of the Lincoln Rd franchise Glenn Cotterill said he was surprised negotiations with the union had stalled as workers were paid "well in excess of the minimum wage”.

The majority of workers had recently been given a 5.4 per cent pay rise on top of other increases in the past nine months.

“It’s disappointing they have chosen to take this action as the store offers competitive pay rates which meet the market. The store remains open to continuing discussions," he said.