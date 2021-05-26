Modibodi introduces menopause and period leave, could NZ businesses follow?

Australian company Modibodi has launched a policy entitling its female staff to paid leave explicitly for menstruation, menopause and miscarriage.

But the widespread introduction of such a policy carries some challenges with it, says a New Zealand human resources expert.

Staff at the period underwear-maker will accrue an additional 10 days paid personal leave a year for menstruation, menopause discomfort or in the event of a miscarriage.

Staff are also allowed to ask to be able to work from home if needed during their period.

Modibodi does not have staff in New Zealand but sells it products through its local website and other online retailers.

Alan Pettersen​, human resources expert and director of Positive People, said the introduction of paid leave for menstruation and menopause was particularly complex because of the varying individual responses to natural biological events.

“As with the introduction of any people policies, the policy needs to be founded on a solid set of principles,” he said.

“First among these must be fair and equal treatment of individuals affected by the new policy.”

Affected staff would not only include people applying for the leave but could also stretch to those who might have to carry the workload for absent workers.

Employers would need to ensure that extra paid leave aligned with the company’s wellness policies, Pettersen said.

Alignment would normalise these events and allow for a more mainstreamed acceptance and of any paid leave that might eventuate, he said.

“It could remove some of the stigma that can unfairly be attached to menstruation and menopause and this would only be beneficial all round.”

Communication and consultation was important, Pettersen said.

Japan and South Korea both offer period leave, as well as some companies in China and India .

Modibodi chief executive Kristy Chong​ said the company introduced the policies as part of its commitment to normalise conversations about menstruation and to remove stigma and shame associated with the process.

Chong said other companies could follow Modibodi’s example.

Companies needed to have an open discussion with their staff about the policy and how it would work to ensure it was not a tokenistic move, she said.

“This is a policy which needs to be established genuinely and with the understanding people can access it openly when they need it without any stigma or repercussions. It can’t be done for a public relations benefit.”

Chong said she was aware that there was debate over this kind of leave and whether it undermined gender equality.

“Painful periods are a medical condition experienced by some, but not all people who menstruate, and the idea that companies might use this argument not to implement a policy which supports their staff seems regressive in itself,” she said.

“We want to open up conversations about menstruation, menopause and miscarriage generally to help encourage widespread change in eliminating the stigma that’s long been attached to these normal bodily functions.”

In March, New Zealand’s Parliament unanimously passed legislation giving mothers and their partners three days of bereavement leave following a miscarriage or stillbirth.