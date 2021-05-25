Google, Facebook and Microsoft join pledge to help close NZ's digital divide

Banks are also among businesses that have got in behind the Digital Boost Alliance.

Google, Facebook and Microsoft have joined the major banks and about a dozen other businesses in pledging to provide free or discounted goods or services to firms or communities to help bridge the digital divide.

The commitments made through the Digital Boost Alliance, which is led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, could include providing free training or advice to small businesses.

Small Business Minister Stuart Nash said supporting digital initiatives was the number one priority for the Government when it came to small businesses.

Google New Zealand country manager Caroline Rainsford said it was partnering with retailer PB Tech to offer small businesses discounts on Chrome devices and enterprise software licences.

“We are also supporting the management of the devices and to protect user data.”

BNZ chief executive Angie Mentis said it would provide finance to businesses to help with the costs of transformation and “deliver funding to compliment the Government’s initiative to help small businesses digitise”.

It would use its “broad reach into communities” to help lift the digital skills of New Zealanders so they could more fully participate in a more digital economy, she said.

Telecommunications companies Spark, Chorus and 2degrees have joined the pledge, with Vodafone NZ one of the more notable omissions.

The Warehouse, Xero, MYOB, HP and Datacom, are also among the larger businesses involved.

Technology Users Association chief executive Craig Young said it was playing a supporting role.

“We’ve been delighted by the shared commitment shown by so many significant organisations,” he said.

Vodafone spokeswoman Nicky Parsons said the initiative was great, but just one of many that was going on to support small businesses.

“Since 2002 the Vodafone Foundation has invested more than $43m in initiatives to see our rangatahi thrive,” she said.

“It’s important that we stay focussed on supporting fantastic execution by the Vodafone Foundation – even if this means we need to limit our involvement with other worthy initiatives,” she said.