How ditching the nine-to-five could help businesses adapt as AI use increases

Switching from a nine-to-five to a nine-to-three workday could be the way forward in an increasingly hi-tech world, researchers say.

A University of Otago report, released on Monday, found that while the impact of increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs was hard to predict, a shorter work week could help businesses and workers adapt.

Report co-author Professor James Maclaurin​ said using AI alongside human workers could increase efficiency, productivity and potentially incomes.

Avoiding AI, on the other hand, pushed workers into low-paid work while technology took on high value tasks.

“The key question is whether New Zealand will successfully deploy AI, ultimately increasing our GDP, or [whether] more and more of the profits from the AI revolution flow to large, data-rich international companies such as Google and Facebook.”

Regulations would be needed to ensure widespread use of AI didn’t harm workers or the public, Maclaurin​ said.

However, many desirable strategies, like a Universal Basic Income, were currently unaffordable.

The most promising approach was shortening the work week, a feasible option because AI was inherently labour-saving, he said.

National and international trials suggested office workers could often maintain productivity despite dropping to a four-day week.

However, in jobs like manufacturing or nursing, the Government would need to subsidise the shorter work week, so workers retained the same level of pay.

“This would effectively subsidise the sharing of a wide variety of high-value, well-paid work. It would also address metrics which show that New Zealanders overwork when compared to other comparable developed countries.

“A four-day week or a workday synchronised to the school day would help to build vibrant and resilient communities in which it would be easier for all of us to look after our kaumātua, tamariki and mokopuna,” he said.

The report looked at ways New Zealand might afford such a scheme, with a key goal being that homegrown companies took a good share of profits from the AI revolution.

Associate Professor Alistair Knott​, from the university’s Department of Computer Science, said the Government should support local AI ventures, particularly those in the social media space which offered targeted local products.

“Government might even invest in such companies, as it did when setting up Kiwibank to compete with offshore banking concerns,” Knott​ said.

The report also looked at what it would be like to work alongside AI, with a focus on the already widespread use of AI in hiring, monitoring, and managing staff.

“Well-designed and well-used AI can help both workers and employers,” University of Otago law professor Colin Gavaghan​ said.

“But there are also plenty of ways things could go badly, leading to widespread harm, unfairness and discrimination.”

For example, an algorithmic recruitment system trained on profiles of previous workers could shortlist job applicants based on characteristics that are irrelevant or discriminatory.

“AI must not be allowed to entrench historical discrimination.”