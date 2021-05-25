Fate of old train tunnel sealed as new tracks come to pass on key freight route

The 108-year-old Tar Barrel Tunnel will soon be filled with dirt and concreted over, following the opening of the Ruakanakana Overpass.

The oldest train tunnel on the Main North Line is officially retired. But it won’t be a long retirement.

The $35 million project to replace the earthquake-prone tunnel involved laying a kilometre of new track and rerouting State Highway 1 in south Marlborough, with KiwiRail working alongside Waka Kotahi NZTA

Supplied The new track under State Highway 1 at Tar Barrel is now being used by trains, at the end of a two-year project.

Road and rail bosses visited the site on Tuesday to celebrate the new track – under the Ruakanakana Overpass – coming into operation.

The Tar Barrel Tunnel on the Main North Line, between Picton and Christchurch, was damaged in the 2016 earthquake. Despite repairs the tunnel was still not up to modern standards, and caused constraints as trains had to slow down to enter the narrow curved tunnel.

KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller said the work had strengthened the key freight route, used to move domestic products from Auckland to Christchurch and beyond.

“With funding from the Government, we’ve been able to remove the tunnel from the route altogether, which is great news for our freight customers around the country who use this line,” Miller said.

Supplied The Tar Barrel Tunnel, the oldest on the Main North Line, will be filled with excavated material and sealed at either end.

“The new link strengthens the road and rail connection for the Marlborough region and New Zealand’s transport network. Building seismic resilience into our core freight routes is vital to ensure we can manage if there is another significant earthquake.”

The two-year project involved temporarily moving part of the state highway for 11 months, while the Ruakanakana Overpass was constructed, which opened to traffic in November. Several months of roadworks followed with stop-go management earlier this year.

The overpass was named in consultation with Ngāti Kurī hapū of Ngāi Tahu, acknowledging a nearby pā site beside Lake Elterwater​.

SUPPLIED The railway will bypass the old Tar Barrel Tunnel, visible at top left, and instead cross below State Highway 1 through the new Ruakanakana Overpass, bottom centre, pictured during construction in September 2020.

To make a path for the new rail route, about 400,000 cubic metres of material was cut out of the hillside alongside the tunnel. Some of that material was being used to backfill the old Tar Barrel Tunnel, which would be sealed at either end.

Miller said at its peak more than 80 people were working on the project at one time.

“Some of the workers have been involved in earthquake recovery repairs in the region for over four and a half years, and it’s a great moment to see this final piece of the rail repair story completed.”

KiwiRail programme delivery manager Daniel Headifen, who had been working on rail projects in the region since the Kaikōura earthquake, said it was awesome to see the trains start travelling through the tunnel.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF KiwiRail programme delivery manager Daniel Headifen says this project, while challenging at times, will stand out.

“When we were down there [watching the train], people were chatting and then when the train came through, people were silent. Everyone was quiet watching the train appear which is quite rare,” Headifen said.

“A lot of what we do, it’s hidden work. But this is going to stand out.

“It was really hard at the beginning to process what it was going to look like. It was a forest plantation, so the change is incredible.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The team, including road, rail bosses and those who worked on the project, at a special opening on Tuesday.

“It was challenging at times, the pandemic was obviously something we didn’t predict, and instead of having the earthworks finished by Easter last year, we were still having to do that through winter last year.

“So we’re really grateful for people’s dedication to the job.”

Waka Kotahi top of the south regional relationships director Emma Speight said the project had been well managed.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller says the work has strengthened the key freight route, used to move domestic products from Auckland to Christchurch and beyond.

“It has been great to work with KiwiRail and Marlborough Roads to improve safety, resilience and the reliability of our SH1 network in Marlborough for both rail and road users.”

Work on the highway would continue through the rest of May and in June with roadside drainage and guardrails being installed. Temporary traffic management measures would be in place while this work was carried out.