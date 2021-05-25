Genesis pays $15,000 to settle breach of 'winback' rule protecting competition

Genesis was seeking to ‘save’ customers right up to, and accidently a day beyond, the date new rule came into force.

Genesis Energy will pay 12 other electricity retailers a total of $15,000 after breaching a ban on customer “saves and win-backs” that was put in place to protect retail competition.

The company last year admitted to accidently breaking a new rule preventing electricity retailers from trying to save customers defecting to rival retailers, after getting wrong the day the new rule came into force.

The rule was a key recommendation of the Government’s Electricity Price Review, which primarily focused on improving retail competition in the industry.

The Electricity Authority confirmed Genesis approached about 224 customers on March 31 last year and persuaded 25 of them to cancel their plans to switch away from Genesis, believing that the new rule did not come info force until a day later.

READ MORE:

* Genesis to refund $1.1m to business customers after billing errors

* Genesis Energy admits hundreds of breaches of 'win-back' ban

* Mercury offered customer $320 credit to cancel switch on March 31



The authority said there was no “quantifiable market impact”, but consumer protection and the promotion and benefit of competition for consumers was “at the forefront” of its work.

“Saves and win-backs inhibit retail competition, resulting in higher prices being paid by consumers than they would in a more competitive market,” it said.

Stuff The Government said the Electricity Price Review would benefit consumers but, a year on, doubts remain that all power companies have adopted the spirit of its recommendations.

Genesis had agreed to pay $600 to 12 rival retailers for each of the 25 customers it managed to save, by way of settlement, the authority said.

The authority separately announced it had discontinued action to encourage customers of Auckland based power company ID Power to switch to other suppliers after ID Power resolved an issue with the authority by moving out of default on wholesale market payments.