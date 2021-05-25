Invercargill accountant wins national award

Invercargill accountant Kate Pope has won a national scholarship, encouraging Chartered Accountants to practice in provincial New Zealand.

Accountant Kate Pope plans to have her name on the building one day.

The 25-year-old Invercargill woman has won a national award, encouraging Chartered Accountants to work in the provinces.

Pope has worked at Invercargill firm Malloch McClean for three years and is involved with multiple groups including the South Island Young Chartered Accountants Panel, and also mentors a work experience student from the Southern Institute of Technology.

“They don’t change names on the building that often. But long-term I would like to be a partner of a firm,” Pope said.

She has been awarded the 2021 Ted Delahunty​ Leadership Award, created to increase the number of Chartered Accountants in the provinces.

Pope did a bachelor of commerce at the University of Otago, volunteers with Rotary and at work teaches clients to use accounting software.

The $10,000 award is for someone still working to become chartered, and Pope sat her final exam last week.

After three years working in Invercargill, Pope is committed to living and working outside the major urban centres and said there was more to be gained working regionally.

Regional firms could work closer with clients, she said, and highlighted working with generational farmers as a particular highlight.

After university, she travelled and considered moving overseas, but decided to begin her career in Invercargill.

“Going to a region does not mean there’s less opportunity. There’s probably equal or more,” she said.

And what might she do with the $10,000?

Invest it, she said.

“I am an accountant.”