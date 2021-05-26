Plasterer wins nearly $20,000 in unjustified dismissal case against Infinite Building Solutions

Plasterer Stephen Bryant​ has been awarded nearly $20,000 after he was unjustifiably dismissed for his job at Napier firm Infinite Building Solutions.

It is the second determination against Infinite Building Solutions in less than a month by the Employment Relations Authority.

Earlier this month, Infinite Building Solutions was ordered to pay builder Sidney Eastham $43,896 after he was unjustifiably dismissed in a process described by the authority as a “travesty”.

In both cases, Infinite Building Solutions’ sole director, Richard Burns,​ warned that the company was going to put into liquidation and would not be able to pay the awards made against it.

READ MORE:

* Builder awarded $43,900 after ERA describes sacking as 'total nonsense' and a 'travesty'

* Employees who walked out and started rival company may have a case - Judge

* Overworked and underpaid ambulance driver awarded $38,000

* 'Hell show': When winning your employment dispute is just the start of the battle



Infinite Building Solutions did not take part in the authority’s investigation hearing into Bryant’s case.

Bryant started work as a plasterer at Infinite Building Solutions in October 2018.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Infinite Buildings Solutions has been ordered to pay a former plasterer $19,540 for unjustified dismissal, the second case against the Napier renovations company in less than a month. (File photo)

His employment agreement provided for a minimum of 44 hours of work a week but at the time that he started his job his wife was ill and going through chemotherapy.

The two sides agreed that initially he would not be required to work the full 44 hours.

When Bryant returned to work after his wife’s recovery and just before Easter 2019, he was asked to go to Burns’ office.

Bryant said had no idea what the meeting was to be about, and assumed it would be nothing other than a normal work meeting.

Instead, Burns told him that there had been complaints, and he wanted the return of the company’s keys, fuel card and invoice book.

Bryant told the authority that Burns then said: “I’m sick of you. I don’t want you here any more. Go.”

Before leaving, Bryant asked for confirmation that he was going to be paid his statutory holidays for Easter as he was worried about money.

He told Burns he was going to see his lawyer. Burns responded that he could do whatever he wanted and that he was fired.

Authority member Geoff O’Sullivan said once the fact of a dismissal has been established, the onus of justifying the decision falls to the employer.

“In this case, Mr Bryant’s evidence is that there was a clear sending away and having had the opportunity to test the evidence I accept it,” O’Sullivan said.

“Because neither Infinite Building Solutions nor Mr Burns were present, it follows there has been no justification of the dismissal.”

O’Sullivan said Bryant gave compelling evidence about the hurt and humiliation he suffered as a result of the dismissal.

O’Sullivan awarded Bryant $10,000 compensation, $404.80 for unpaid statutory holidays, $454.48 holiday pay, $5681 for unpaid wages and $3000 for legal costs.

Considering Burns claimed Infinite Building Solutions was set to go into liquidation and would not be in a position to pay the award, O ‘Sullivan said Burns would personally be held liable for the minimum entitlements.

If Infinite Building Solutions did not pay the award then Burns was required to cover the unpaid holiday pay and unpaid wages, O’Sullivan said.