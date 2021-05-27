NZ exporting more sugary drinks to Pacific Islands

New Zealand must step up to help curb consumption of sugary drinks in the Pacific Islands, where diet-related chronic disease is the leading cause of death, experts say.

A study by Australia’s Deakin University found New Zealand was the largest exporter of sweetened drinks to Pacific countries, where imports climbed from 24 million kilograms in 2000 to 39 million kilograms in 2015.

That equated to an average annual increase of 0.3kg per person.

New Zealand shipped $268 million worth of sugary drinks to the region over the 15-year period, while the United States and Australia exported $208 million and $87 million worth respectively.

The study’s authors said the results highlighted the irony that New Zealand and Australian taxpayers were paying for the escalating costs of chronic disease in Pacific nations – through aid funding – while Australasian companies profited from unhealthy exports to these countries.

More than 60 per cent of New Zealand’s overseas aid goes to the Pacific. For example, the Cook Islands were allocated more than $74m worth of aid from New Zealand from 2018-2021.

Associate Professor Lisa Te Morenga​, from Massey University’s Research Centre for Hauora and Health, said it was “incredibly disappointing” that New Zealand was the biggest earner from sweetened drinks exports to the Pacific.

“We are better than this. Our decisive Covid-19 response has protected us and our Pacific neighbours from the horrors that other nations have experienced during the pandemic.”

Te Morenga​ said the global pandemics of obesity, diabetes and other preventable diseases needed to be taken as seriously as Covid-19.

She urged the Government to support Pacific nations to control the quality of food and drink imports, which were widely recognised by Pacific governments as a major contributor to increasing rates of non-communicable diseases.

The Australian study showed the challenges they faced when trying to limit imports of unhealthy food and drink.

“One barrier is that in return for the aid provided by countries like New Zealand, they are required to sign up to free trade agreements that prevent restrictive trade practices such as unhealthy food taxes or import bans.

“New Zealand businesses are making increasing and substantial profits exporting sweetened drinks to our Pacific neighbours, despite their undisputed role in driving up obesity rates and poor oral health, and their associations with other non-communicable diseases.”

Marketing expert and senior lecturer at Auckland University, Dr Bodo Lang​, said “de-marketing” sweetened beverages in the Pacific Islands could help curb consumption.

Measures could include restricting availability, using plain packaging and warning labels, and increasing prices.

“Many countries have effectively used such strategies for other harmful products, such as alcohol and tobacco. So let’s use similar strategies to improve health in the Pacific Islands,” he said.

Although consumers were ultimately free to decide what they bought, sugary drinks were difficult to look past.

“They are heavily taste-tested to appeal to a broad audience. They are also packaged, promoted, and priced to make them highly desirable.

“And often they are the only choice, or at least a dominant choice, at the point of sale,” Lang said.

“Research has shown that the more widely distributed a product is, the bigger its market share. So it takes an informed and committed consumer to opt for other, healthier beverage choices.”