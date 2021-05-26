Mainzeal liquidators seek to appeal partial setback in claim for damages

Mainzeal built some iconic buildings before going bust, as well as a few eyesores.

Liquidators of Mainzeal have applied to the Supreme Court​ to reverse a partial setback in their fight for compensation for the failed construction group’s creditors.

Mainzeal was put into liquidation in 2013 owing nearly 1400 unsecured creditors $111m.

In March, the Court of Appeal ruled Mainzeal directors, including former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley and Richard Yan, failed in their bid to overturn a decision in the High Court in Auckland that they were liable for damages for the company’s collapse.

But the directors were successful in persuading the Court of Appeal to order a fresh High Court hearing into the level of damages they would have to pay.

READ MORE:

* Mainzeal ruling likely to lead to 'significant increase' in damages paid to creditors, liquidators say

* Mainzeal case set to begin in Court of Appeal

* Mainzeal director defending bankruptcy says he can't secure $18m payment



Now, liquidators Andrew Bethell and Brian Mayo-Smith from BDO said they had applied to the Supreme Court to appeal the decision to order a fresh compensation hearing in the High Court.

Getty Images Former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley was one of the Mainzeal directors.

In February 2019, Mainzeal directors, Shipley, Yan, Peter Gomm and Clive Tilby were found liable for breaching director duties by trading recklessly, and ordered to pay a total of $36m in damages and $2.3m in costs to Mainzeal.

When the March judgment from the Court of Appeal was published, the liquidators said it was likely to lead to a significant increase in the award for damages for the creditors.

The court had opened up “the real prospect” of all directors being jointly and severally liable for the full amount of damages, Bethell said.

But the liquidators were unhappy that yet another High Court hearing would be held, and feared any judgment in that court would be once again appealed by the directors.

In the application for leave to appeal against the March Court of Appeal decision, the liquidators say the Court of Appeal was wrong to order the High Court hearing.

The liquidators say the court had enough evidence to quantify the damages the directors should pay.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff Mainzeal director Richard Yan.

But they also argue that the Court of Appeal was wrong in its reasoning over the level of damages directors should pay, and that is it an important aspect of company law that needed revisiting.

The liquidators also said that if their appeal was not allowed, then a substantial miscarriage of justice, including unnecessary delay, might occur.

Throughout the whole civil trial, the directors have maintained they believed the company would be able to meet its obligations as they fell due.