Govt reveals replacement for Provincial Growth Fund

Government is moving forward with plans to replace the Provincial Growth Fund with a much smaller fund designed to offer seed capital to get regional projects moving.

Axing the $3 billion PGF, a key achievement of NZ First and then-regional development minister Shane Jones, was one of Labour’s promises before the last election.

It said at the time that a new $200 million fund would be a “more focused evolution” of the PGF, which faced criticism of benefits not having flowed through to the desired recipients.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash said on Thursday that the new Regional Strategic Partnership Fund would be a vital part of post-Covid recovery efforts.

“Over this Parliamentary term the RSPF has three goals. It will work in local partnerships to enable economic and business development, accelerate Māori economic aspirations, and support sector transformation. Each region will help decide its own priorities.

“Central government will partner with local government, iwi, businesses, community organisations and other agencies to identify priorities and co-funding opportunities.

“Regions will identify priority investments which support the Government’s vision of creating more productive, resilient, inclusive, sustainable and Māori-enabling regional economies.

“Year one funding is set aside in Budget 2021, from reprioritised funding administered by the Provincial Development Unit (PDU). Further reprioritisation will occur by the PDU to reflect the Minister of Finance’s expectation of value for money and targeted investment where it is most needed.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Provincial Growth Fund was championed by former MP Shane Jones.

He said the fund’s $200m would be seed funding for regional priorities and more funding would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Co-contributions are expected to be 50 per cent for commercial investments and 20 per cent on others.

Loans and equity deals will be the primary means of investing in commercial projects but grants will be considered for non-commercial entities.

To qualify, projects must be located in regional New Zealand and align with the Government and regional economic development priorities.

“The investments will be strategically designed to unlock various other sources of capital to get projects under way.

“The PGF invested more than $3.11 billion in regional economic development in its three year life. Existing PGF projects will continue to be progressed.

“Our regions are a vital part of New Zealand’s economic strength but have been neglected in the past, stifling economic growth and living standards in regional communities.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Regional and Economic Minister Stuart Nash said it was part of the Covid-19 recovery effort.

The Provincial Development Unit, to be known as Kanoa, will have oversight and management of the fund.

Nash said the process would overcome “longstanding issues and barriers” which had previously held the regions back.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said that while the PGF was a much bigger fund, there was “not a great deal of evidence” that all the money had been able to be spent.

”The other fact is that much of the money that was spent was going on business cases and economic impact analyses, which meant the money was effectively generally not spent in the regions but ended up here in Wellington or in Auckland and having much less of a positive impact in the regions than had been hoped.”

He said more targeted funding through the new fund, along with the Government’s other initiatives to boost the economy, such as tourism funding, could be more effective. “The $200m might seem a big step down but that would overstate the reduction in stimulus in the regions.”

Nash said the Provincial Development Unit had already approved $4.17b in funding across the country in the Provincial Growth Fund, Te Ara Mahi, The Māori Trades and Training Fund, He Poutama Rangatahi, Infrastructure Reference Group, Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme, Regional Investment Opportunities and Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Of that, $1.5b had been paid. Northland received the biggest share.

Regional Economic Development Ministers will make decisions on proposals up to $20m. They include the Minister for Economic and Regional Development, the Minister of Finance, the Minister for Social Development and Employment, and the Minister for Māori Development. Funding proposals over $20m will be decided by Cabinet.