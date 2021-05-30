Salary expectations 'driving a wedge' between employers and workers

More New Zealanders look set to receive a pay rise this year, but it’s unlikely to be as large as they’re hoping for, a new survey shows.

According to the latest salary guide from recruitment company Hays, 75 per cent of employers plan to increase salaries in the next round of pay reviews, up from 44 per cent last year.

However, just 20 per cent would offer increases of 3 per cent or more.

That was at odds with the expectations of many workers, the survey found.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: The six-figure jobs construction, IT sectors are struggling to fill

* Women not alone in job interview sexism: Survey

* Are public sector pay increases lagging behind?



Of the more than 500 skilled professionals – from industries including accountancy and finance, construction, architecture and IT – who took part, 72 per cent said a pay rise of 3 per cent or more would better reflect their performance.

123rf A survey by recruitment company Hays found 75 per cent of employers are planning to increase salaries in the next round of pay reviews.

Almost half (45 per cent) felt they deserved more than their current pay, with 65 per cent of those saying it didn't reflect their performance over the past year.

Hays New Zealand managing director Adam Shapley​ said the value of salary increases was driving a wedge between employers and workers.

“On the one hand, we have three-quarters of New Zealand employers intending to increase salaries in the year ahead, which is a remarkable sign of the confidence employers exhibit today.

“On the other, professionals say the value of these increases is far less than they deserve. This is creating a gap between what employers will offer and employees say they are worth.”

Many workers who had put career plans on hold last year were now beginning to rethink their long-term goals, Shapley​ said.

Investment in the training, development and career progression could be an effective way for employers to bridge the gap in salary expectations.

“A lack of promotional opportunities is a primary factor driving professionals into the jobs market today, behind only an uncompetitive salary. This makes re-investing in career progression pathways and staff development a sensible strategy for the year ahead.”

The survey also found evidence New Zealand’s recruitment market had almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

More than three-quarters of employers said permanent staffing levels were either above or equal to their pre-Covid-19 point, and 52 per cent intended to increase their permanent headcount in the year ahead.

Another 16 per cent said they would increase their use of temporary or contract staff.

“While there are still vulnerable workers, and the pandemic continues to loom over decisions, it’s encouraging to see more organisations returning to growth and vacancy activity rising,” Shapley​ said.

“Continued economic and job market improvements signal a year ahead full of opportunity for those with the skills employers need.”