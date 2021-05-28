Ear nurse awarded $31,808 after being made redundant during Covid-19 lockdown

An ear nurse working for Triton Hearing​ has been awarded $31,808 in compensation and lost wages after she was made redundant during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Employment Relations Authority ordered Triton Hearing to pay Gail Lees​ $17,000 in compensation, $14,742 in lost wages and $66.30 in interest.

Triton conceded that when it finalised its decision to disestablish Lees’ position it had not followed proper procedure, but the company argued that their deficiencies should be viewed in the context of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Triton managing director James Whittaker said, when New Zealand went into lockdown, his focus lay with protecting the business so that it could reopen and trade in the future.

He said Triton’s overseas counterparts had already been significantly affected by the pandemic, and he considered the New Zealand clinics would be equally affected.

123rf Triton Hearing has been ordered to pay former ear nurse Gail Lees $31,808 for unjustified dismissal. (file photo)

As a consequence, during the first week of the lockdown he and Triton’s management team sought to reduce overheads.

Triton determined that it no longer wished to continue with the wax removal service performed by its ear nurses as those functions were not a core business activity and regarded as uneconomic.

Lees’ employment was based at Triton’s Johnsonville location, but she travelled to clinics across the Wellington region.

Part of her work involved ear wax removal functions, but her role was not limited to those activities.

Records showed that ear wax removal made up between 40 and 50 per cent of Lees’ time.

Triton admitted that the other functions of Lees’ role continued and were now undertaken by other staff.

On March 30 last year, Lees was informed by letter that her position had been disestablished as the company planned to stop doing ear wax removal.

In total, Triton made 18 ear nurses redundant during its restructuring process.

The letter confirmed normal pay would continue for four weeks and her job with the company would then end.

Triton told Lees that it would pass on the value of the government wage subsidy for a further eight weeks if she had not found employment within that time

In the letter, the company suggested Lees look for a role as a registered nurse due to ongoing demand.

In November, Triton was informed by Lees’ lawyer that it was actually required to give Lees three months’ notice.

Lees was subsequently paid out the difference between the subsidy payment and her contractual entitlement in December 2020.

Authority member Michele Ryan​ said that she had no doubt about Triton’s concerns as to whether it would be able to stay afloat until it was safe to reopen, given how uncertain the situation was.

“However, unusual as the circumstances were at the time of the lockdown, they did not absolve Triton from its legal obligations owed towards its employees,” Ryan said.

Nothing stopped the company from consulting with affected staff before making the decision to restructure, she said.

Triton’s failure to consult in good faith with Lees about its decision to disestablish her position undermined any possibility for the parties to negotiate alternative arrangements that might have kept Lees employed, she said.

Ryan found that Triton did not comply with the minimum procedural fairness standards required by the law.

David Unwin/Stuff Gail Lees’ case against Triton is the second employment relations authority case decided against the company in relation to its restructure. Ear nurse Donna Isaacson was awarded $19,964 after the company also made her redundant. Isaacson went on to set up her own clinic.

“Triton’s failure to consult, highlights, in this case, the difficulty in establishing there was a genuine basis for the redundancy,” Ryan said.

During the authority’s meeting, Whittaker admitted that the decision to end the ear wax service was made in haste, and that in hindsight others decisions might have been made.

As the company was unable to justify the redundancy, Ryan found that Lees was unjustifiably dismissed.

This is not the first employment case relating to Triton’s handling of its restructure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On May 10, the company was ordered to pay former employee Donna Isaacson​ $19,964 for unjustified dismissal after her role was also disestablished.