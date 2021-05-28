Banks sensitive about banking for others: Ombudsman

TSB Bank is caught up in a dispute with a woman who says the bank refused to believe she had the right to access to her mother’s bank account and froze the funds.

It is becoming more common for banks to require more information and verification from customers dealing with family members’ accounts, the Banking Ombudsman says.

The daughter of a TSB customer has complained that her mother’s bank account was frozen when she tried to set up new banking facilities on her behalf.

The daughter is in dispute with TSB over her power of attorney over her elderly mother's affairs.

She told media she had provided documentation and that the situation had forced her to borrow money for her and her mother to live on.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said she had not yet investigated the case but was trying to facilitate a resolution.

"It's clearly a very distressing and difficult situation,'' she said.

She could not comment on the case specifically but said her office had handled a number of cases relating to family members facing barriers as they tried to access and support people with their banking.

“Banks take their responsibility to act on their customers' lawful instructions very seriously and with the new requirements around ID this is probably adding further complexity to it.”

Proof of identity had become more important under tighter anti-money laundering rules, Sladden said.

“We appreciate the impact it can have on customers. It can cause frustration.

“But we've already seen an increase in fraud and scam cases, including family fraud, so I think there's also sensitivity around ensuring money is protected, particularly for people in vulnerable circumstances.”

Professor David Tripe of Massey University’s School of Economics and Finance, said banks had been “fairly slack” in the past with establishing identity.

They were also liable if they paid out to an unauthorised person, he said.

“Banks could certainly have afforded to tighten up on requirements and the imposition of more rigour and control is not necessarily a bad thing,” he said.

TSB said in a statement that it appreciated the situation might be “frustrating” for the woman but it had to follow strict protocols to protect customers and employees.

“In this instance, TSB has not alleged the woman we’re dealing with is fraudulent or stealing money,” the spokeswoman said.

The bank could make exceptions but it needed to see certain documentation and verify it.

TSB said it had also offered the woman a goodwill payment to pay for necessities and provided options for getting the documentation required. “To date these have not been accepted.”

Stuff has contacted the woman in the case for comment.