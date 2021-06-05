Apec ministers meet to discuss Covid response

Covid vaccination programmes have been promoted by New Zealand as a possible standard-bearer for freer trade.

Apec trade ministers will meet overnight on Saturday to discuss their response to the Covid pandemic and economic recovery, amid modest expectations of major advances.

The ‘virtual meeting’ hosted by New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O’Connor was expected to wrap up at about 2am on Sunday morning.

New Zealand may be frustrated in its attempt to achieve an agreement to remove all tariffs on vaccines and others supplies related to Covid vaccination programmes, according to background briefings provided to Reuters.

But the 21 ministers could instead approve a statement on “best practices” for clearing vaccines and related equipment between borders, as well as a general statement on the economic response to the virus and multilateralism, it reported.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade deputy secretary Vangelis Vitalis noted in March that some Apec countries imposed tariffs of up to 6 per cent on vaccines, 30 per cent on special freezer boxes needed to transport them and 21 per cent on syringes.

An agreement to remove all such tariffs had appeared to be one way for trade ministers to signal their intent to ensure this year’s Apec meetings revitalised the free trade agenda.