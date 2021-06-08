Widespread internet outage hits big name websites

Websites around the world have been knocked offline.

A major outage affected websites around the world on Tuesday night.

Websites of media outlets including BBC, New York Times, CNN, The Age in Melbourne, the Guardian and the Sydney Morning Herald and Reddit were affected, as well as many others including Amazon, TVNZ OnDemand, Reddit and Trade Me, just before 10pm.

Users trying to access the websites were met with 503 errors and "connection failure".

However, it is believed most of the websites affected by the outage have returned back online.

It was understood the outages could be related to a problem at content delivery network (CDN) provider Fast.ly.

CDNs are networks of servers that work together to provide content across a wide range of space, to deliver it more quickly to users, wherever they are in the world.

Content can be cached to a CDN server near users so that it does not have to be fetched from the original server each time.

On its website, Fast.ly said it was investigating an issue affecting North America, India, Europe, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South America.

At 11.10pm Fast.ly said: "We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online."

The website Downdetector showed a surge in reported issues from 10pm. In the UK, it was reported that 10,000 people were complaining about problems with Reddit every minute.

While the Stuff website remained online, some video and photos were affected. The issue was resolved by 11pm.

Normal service had started to resume on some of the affected websites by 10.40pm (NZT).

