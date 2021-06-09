Higher border charges for international tourists 'troubling', industry says

Trans-Tasman bubble: Emotional scenes as first flight touches down in Wellington.

New proposals which could result in a massive hike in charges for all travellers entering New Zealand are extremely troubling and should not go ahead, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

The levy used to fund customs and biosecurity services is under review by the Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Currently, the border processing levy is $20.11 for every air passenger and $21.96 for cruise passengers.

Customs and MPI are proposing a range of options from no change through to an increase that would see the levy jump to $160.76 per passenger, and $70.23 for cruise passengers from December 1.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said the limitations of the cost recovery model were exposed when Covid-19 hit and New Zealand’s borders were closed.

“With a 98 per cent reduction in travellers, the levy income dried up to virtually nothing. The Government has had to provide $186 million to Customs and MPI to reduce the funding deficit incurred up to June 30,” Roberts said.

“The Government has now directed the agencies to consult on options for a return to full recovery of border processing costs. It is quite simply too early to be doing this, with the future of global travel still so uncertain.”

Increases in Australian travel fees were already making trans-Tasman airfares more expensive.

Pre-Covid-19 taxes and airport charges made up just over half the cost of a low cost return economy airfare across the Tasman, the Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (Barnz) has previously said.

Barnz analysis shows Australian fees on a return fare from Auckland to Sydney had increased 28 per cent, or about $55, during the pandemic to about $185. When combined with New Zealand fees it took the total fees on that sector to about $255.

Last month University of Otago head of tourism Neil Carr​​ said, unless taxes and levies were increased “exorbitantly and quickly”, then they would have only a marginal impact on airfare spending.

Because international holiday travel was a luxury, an extra $50 would not be much of a barrier.

When taking into account airfares, accommodation, food and attractions, an additional levy did not fundamentally make much difference, he said.

Travellers would prefer not to pay extra fees, but they would pay nonetheless, he said.

“It’s very hard to use taxes as a disincentive.”

Roberts said given that the Covid-19 pandemic had wiped out international tourism, it was not the right time to be increasing the costs of travel.

There were other cost pressures at the border too.

“Along with Customs and MPI, Airways, Aviation Security, Civil Aviation Authority and international airports are all dealing with a largely fixed cost base and thinking about how to recover these costs across a very low level of international passengers.

“We risk piling cost upon cost and imposing a significant handbrake on reviving our visitor economy,” he said.

Roberts said the levy needed to be left as it was for the time being.

Included in the proposal were two options to delay the levy until September 2023, after which time if there was a full cost recovery model it could be “carefully staged” to match what was expected to be a gradual increase in international travel over the next five years, he said.